News / Entertainment / Web Series / Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joins Netflix show

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joins Netflix show

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 29, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha have joined the Netflix show backed by Karan Johar.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will be called Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives beginning from an upcoming third season. The hit Netflix reality series has added three new ‘wives’ to the mix, all from Delhi. These include Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (wife of Bharat Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor), Shalini Passi (wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group), and Kalyani Saha Chawla (ex-wife of Vishal Chawla). They join two season veterans Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey.

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives has taken a new twist with entry of three new rich wives from Delhi.
Executive producer of the show Karan Johar said in a statement, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power? Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”

The wives were introduced during a special Netflix event in Mumbai. Check out photo from the same:

Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha at the Netflix event.
The first season review of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on HT read, “What was supposed to be a collective exercise for us to laugh with (and mostly at) the real housewives of Juhu, has been turned into yet another panegyric in the glory of Bollywood superstars, this time Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. Some might call it the one thing that makes it worthwhile to put up with four screaming and potty-mouthed women, but I would prefer to hit play for some Kardashian nonsense rather than another Shah Rukh special episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.”

