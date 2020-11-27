Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Meet Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey ahead of Netflix show

tv

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:43 IST

As Netflix releases its new reality-based show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, here is taking a look at the four women whose lives it is bringing direct to your screens. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey have been friends for almost 25 years and Netflix is giving you a peek into their lives as they manage their lives, kids and businesses.

The trailer featured Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in a cameo, raising expectations and accusations of being the next cringe watch. Amid all the love and hate, however, the audience interest in the show is high. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

Maheep Kapoor

Married to Sanjay Kapoor, sister-in-law to Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor and aunt to Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor herself had acting aspirations once and acted in a short film called Nigori Kaisi Jawaani Hai in 1994. She was also supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Puru Raaj Kumar but it failed to materialise. She has two children with Sanjay – Shanaya and Jahan. Shanaya, who also has acting aspirations, recently assisted in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Neelam Kothari Soni

Neelam made her debut with Jawaani in 1984 and went on to do films for the next 15 years. Her jodi with Govinda was much appreciated and the two delivered hits including Love 86, Hatya, Ilzaam and Sindoor. Her appearance in Karan Johar’s debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, got her fresh eyeballs back in the day. Remember The Neelam Show, anyone?

Born in Hongkong, she lived there and in Bangkok before beginning her career in Mumbai.

After an ill-fated first marriage, she has been married to actor Samir Soni for the last nine years and they have adopted a daughter, Ahana. She is also a part of her family’s jewellery designing business.

Seema Khan

Married to Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Seema runs a successful fashion designing label in Mumbai. Mother to Nirvaan and Yohaan, she is often spotted at their family events and with friends. Fun fact: Sohail married on the day his directorial, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya released.

Bhavana Pandey

Married to actor Chunky Pandey and mother to actor Ananya Pandey and Rysa Pandey, runs a fashion label and other businesses.

Talking about Ananya, Bhavana had earlier said in an interview, she was a honeymoon baby we had just gotten married and we had to still discover each other and then suddenly we had this beautiful baby and I think for me, Chunky and Ananya, it’s somehow like three of us have always been together, not like we spent a few years together and then a child came in. I think she has been with us right from our first anniversary, our entire life journey together so obviously all children are special, but she is extremely special. “

Netflix had teased the series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives as a chance to get to know these Page 3 celebs better. “You’ve seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies. Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies, up close and personal. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so fabulous,” the streaming major wrote.