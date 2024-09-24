Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 to premiere on Netflix India on this date

When to watch Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives?

The makers announced on Tuesday that the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives will premiere on October 18. The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

The production house and Netflix India wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post, “Get ready, besties; the OG (original) gang is back with a new season! Aur saath me aa rahe hain (And coming with them are) new faces all the way from Delhi with even more drama. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!”

Who are the new ‘wives’

The Netflix India reality series has added three new ‘wives’ to the mix, all from Delhi. Riddhima Kapoor will be one of the highlights of the upcoming season of the Netflix show. She will be joined by Delhi-based Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha.

Shalini is an entrepreneur and the wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group, and Kalyani Saha Chawla is the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. They join Fabulous Lives veterans Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey.

Karan Johar on the new season

Earlier this year, executive producer of the show, Karan Johar, had said in a statement, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power? Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”