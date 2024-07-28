Riddhima Kapoor is concerned about daughter Samara’s presence on Instagram: It’s because of all the trolling

Insta troubles

“At times it worries me, because she is (active) a lot on social media, she posts pictures and videos of hers almost every day,” Riddhima said while talking about her daughter’s presence on Instagram.

She added, “I told her that if she wants to be on Instagram, she needs to go private. But that’s a challenge. I didn’t want her to be on social media because of all the trolling, and she is your typical 13-year-old. She tends to read comments, and obviously, it plays in the back of your mind when people write not-so-nice things about her. I told her she needs to go private or get off social media. But she says if she goes private, she won’t get followers!”

Right now, Samara’s Instagram account is private. In the interview, Riddhima called her daughter a “people’s person” and a “naughty, but obedient” child. She admitted that she finds it very hard to discipline her, and her husband spoils her.

In the same interview, Riddhima revealed she had attended Taylor Swift’s concert with Samara in London, calling her and her daughter “certified Swifties”.

About Riddhima

Riddhima is the late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's elder daughter. Ranbir Kapoor is her younger brother. Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat in 2006 after dating him for a few years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara.

In an interview, she said that she had received a lot of film offers when she was a teenager but she chose to enter the fashion industry, subsequently pivoting to jewellery design.

In a Times Of India interview, Riddhima had said that she would've probably been a yoga instructor or perhaps even a chef, had she not become a jewellery designer.

She had said, "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers, but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way, and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."