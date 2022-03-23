Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wishes daughter Samara on 11th birthday, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan reacts

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her daughter Samara Sahni on her 11th birthday. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, Neelam Kothari and others also dropped best wishes for Samara in the comments section. Riddhima is married to Wearwell India Private Limited's owner Bharat Sahni. (Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's father-in-law Shrawan Sahni dies; 'Will miss you,' she writes in emotional note)

Sharing a photo of Samara, Riddhima wrote, “Happy 11th birthday my sunshine. I hope your day is filled with joy laughter & love- May your every wish come true this year - We love you so much. #babygirlturns11 #samsam.”

Soni Razdan commented, “Happy Birthday dear Samara lots of love from us all,” while Neelam Kothari wrote, “Happiest birthday Sam.” Singer Amrita Kak, Sophie Choudry and Monisha Jaising dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Riddhima is late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's elder daughter. Ranbir Kapoor is her younger brother. Last year, in an interview, she said that she had received a lot of film offers when she was a teenager but she chose to enter the fashion industry, subsequently pivoting to jewellery design.

In a Times Of India interview, Riddhima had had said that she would've probably been a yoga instructor or perhaps even a chef, had she not become a jewellery designer. She said, "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."

Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat in 2006 after dating him for a few years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara.

