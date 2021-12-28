Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's father-in-law Shrawan Sahni dies; 'Will miss you,' she writes in emotional note

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's father-in-law Shrawan Sahni died on Monday. Riddhima posted a picture of him on social media to pay homage and also added a brief, emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima posted a picture of her father-in-law and wrote, "We will miss you," along with adding a broken-heart emoticon. Shrawan Sahni was the father of Bharat Sahni, Riddhima's husband.

In the comments section, veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Deepest condolences and love." Actors Dia Mirza, Ameesha Patel, Sophie Choudry, among others dropped folded hands emojis in the comments section.

Apart from these celebrities, Riddhima's followers also paid homage to Shrawan Sahni. One person wrote, “Very sorry to hear about your loss! Babu ji was a Gem of a person undoubtedly! May his soul rest in peace! Our heartfelt condolences to the family." While another one said, “I hope his soul rest in peace. May god give strength to you and your husband to bear the loss. Please take care.”

Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shared details of his late father's last rites on his Instagram, along with the caption, "Will always miss you Dad!"

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia commented on Bharat's post and said, “So sorry for your loss, prayers and love." Soni Razdan wrote, “Heartfelt condolences. May your dear father rest in peace. Lots of love to you and your family in this very difficult time.” Riddhima's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also shared the details of the last rites on her Instagram Story.

Bharat Sahni is the owner of Wearwell India Private Limited, a textile export company based in Noida. Bharat tied the knot with Riddhima Kapoor in 2006 after dating each other for a few years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni.

