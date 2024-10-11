All you need to know about Riddhima Kapoor, Kalyani Saha, Shalini Passi; Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' new divas

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is all set to bring new excitment among fans with its theme of Delhi vs Mumbai in its latest season. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla are making their debut in the reality series, joining the original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh. A glimpse at the new trio from Delhi who are all set to cause chaos this season. (Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives trailer: Saif Ali Khan turns moderator in Delhi vs Mumbai war; Riddhima Kapoor debuts) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are the new cast members in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a celebrated jewellery designer, who is often spotted at many red carpet events. She also makes public appearances at other events as well as family Kapoor family gatherings. Originally from the Kapoor family, she is the daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and the older sister of Ranbir Kapoor. Her brother Ranbir has described her as being fiery, opinionated, and totally unfiltered. Riddhima is also called mini Chintu Ji (her late father Rishi Kapoor's nickname) in her closed circles.

Shalini Passi

Delhi-based art and design collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi is the second new addition to the series. Known for running art galleries, she also plays hostess in Delhu's elite circles, organising soirées attended by the national capital's who-is-who. She is married to businessman and philanthropist Sanjay Passi. Known for her unconventional style and sophisticated taste, Shalni believes in “fashion over function.” She expresses her love for paintings as “they don’t talk back.”

Kalyani Saha Chawla

Kalyani Saha Chawla is an entrepreneur and founder of the luxury silverware brand Razon. As the former VP of Dior India, she boasts of a closet that is ‘probably bigger than most apartments’. When to comes to her signature style, even Riddhima and Kalyani rave about her silver creations. Kalyani is all set to add up new elements to the series with her sharp wit, stylish wardrobe and much more. The single-mom once made an entrance by arriving fashionably late on a Vespa.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premieres on October 18 on Netflix.