Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives trailer: Saif Ali Khan turns moderator in Delhi vs Mumbai war; Riddhima Kapoor debuts

Saif Ali Khan moderates Delhi vs Mumbai clash

The trailer starts with Saif Ali Khan walking in a grocery store while narrating the tale of two cities - Delhi and Mumbai. The video then shifts to the tension between Maheep Kapoor's gang of Bollywood wives vs Riddhima, Kalyani Saha Chawla (entrepreneur and founder of the luxury silverware brand Razon), and Delhi-based art and design collector Shalini Passi. The discomfort between Mumbai's Maheep, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh further intensifies as they struggle to remain cordial with each other. In the promo, a clip of Ranbir Kapoor's interview also appears where he says, “Riddhima is going to really mess it up.” While Neelam points out, “Riddhima is chhota packet bada dhamaka (someone who may appear small or less important but can have a bigger impact).” Saif, as a moderator asks in one of the clips, “Delhi, Mumbai, is this privilege vs more privilege?”

Karan Johar counsels Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh

Later Gauri Khan and Karan Johar also feature in the trailer. Amid the issues between Maheep, Neelam, Seema and Bhavna's friendship, there are some heartfelt moments. In one of the conversations between Seema and her elder son Virvan, she asks him, “Do you grudge me for moving on in my life?” Neetu Kapoor is seen getting emotional as she tells Riddhima, “After Papa, Riddhima, I used to shake.” The latter can be then seen saying, “We don't really show our emotions but we are still hurting from inside.” In another interaction in the presence of Maheep and Bhavna, Seema says, “The one friendship I thought would never change, it changed.” Karan, while speaking to them asks, “How can life not have this friendship?”

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Bhavna, Seema and Neelam. The series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix. Its second season premiered on September 2, 2022.

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will be releasing on October 18 on Netflix.