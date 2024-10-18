OTT releases to watch this week: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Reeta Sanyal, Shrinking Season 2, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: This week's picks include everything from thrilling new web shows to movies for your binge-watch list. Whether you prefer reality shows, comedies or investigative dramas, the new weekend releases have it all. Here's a glimpse at the web series and films releasing on OTT platforms this week. (Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vaazhai, Citadel Diana and more) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Shrinking Season 2, Reeta Sanyal and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Season 3 -Netflix

The third season of the Indian reality series has new faces from Delhi. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla (entrepreneur and founder of the luxury silverware brand Razon), and Delhi-based art and design collector Shalini Passi are the addition to Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh. The new installment shows the clash between Mumbai's Bollywood wives and their new friends from Delhi. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiers on October 18 on Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 - Netflix

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) returns to Los Angeles, where he continues to struggle to balance his professional and personal life. The Netflix legal drama is back with 10 new episodes, based on Michael Connelly's The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series. This time, the streaming service is presenting the entire season at once, allowing viewers to enjoy Haller's latest mystery without the need to wait a month for additional episodes. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 released on Netflix on October 17.

Reeta Sanyal - Disney+Hotstar

Reeta Sanyal features Adah Sharma in titular role as a lawyer who also works as a detective. She tackles a complex case involving a woman on death row. With the help of her associate, Ishan (played by Manik Papneja), and police officer Jai (Ankur Rathee), she must uncover a larger conspiracy. Based on a novel series by Amit Khan, the pulp investigative dramedy released on October 14 on Disney+Hotstar.

Shrinking Season 2 - Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ The comedy follows a grieving therapist who starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making significant changes to people's lives—including his own. Emmy winner Brett Goldstein joins Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the series. Shrinking Season 2 released on Apple TV+ on October 16.

Lubber Pandhu - Disney+Hotstar

The Tamil sports drama is set against a rural backdrop. Lubber Pandhu delves into the thrilling world of gully cricket, highlighting the intense rivalry between two star players, Gethu and Anbu. The situation escalates dramatically when Anbu becomes romantically involved with Gethu's daughter, intensifying their competition. Lubber Pandhu releases on October 18 on Disney+Hotstar.

Paris Has Fallen - Lionsgate Play

The new episode of Paris Has Fallen Season 1, will premiere on October 18. Vincent (Tewfik Jallab), a French protection officer. He teams up with MI6 agent Zara (Ritu Taylor) to uncover a political conspiracy. They need to stop a terrorist group led by Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris), who wants revenge on those who wronged him. This action drama, like the Has Fallen films before it, provides excitement as Pearce's carefully planned scheme affects many politicians. The series is available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.