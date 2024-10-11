OTT releases to watch this week: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vaazhai, Citadel Diana and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From exciting new web series to digital releases of movies that were running in theatres, this week’s picks have it all. Horror comedy or heartfelt drama - grab a popcorn, settle down with your favourite blanket, and binge-watch these new releases this week. (Also Read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives trailer: Saif Ali Khan turns moderator in Delhi vs Mumbai war; Riddhima Kapoor debuts) OTT releases to watch this week; Stills from Vaazhai, Stree 2, Citadel: Diana.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (Hindi) - Prime Video

After the events of Stree, the town of Chanderi is now haunted by a new entity - Sarkata. Instead of the men who were haunted and abducted by Stree, it’s the women who are targeted this time around. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his motley crew (Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana) have to find a way again to save their town, but they have help thanks to a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor).

Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira (Hindi) - Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Two Akshay Kumar films are hitting OTT the same week—Khel Khel Mein and Sarfira. KKM is a remake of the 2016 Italian comedy-drama Perfect Strangers, while Sarfira is a remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, based on the life of GR Gopinath. The former involves a deadly game that just might ruin relationships, while the latter is an inspiring story of an underdog who doesn’t take no for an answer.

Vedaa (Hindi) - Zee 5

John Abraham and Sharvari headline this action drama. The former plays a court-martialed Army major, Abhimanyu, who agrees to take the titular character Vedaa under his wing. The film deals with terrorism, casteism, women’s safety, and more. Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur, and Urvashi Dubey play key roles.

Citadel: Diana (Italian) - Prime Video

If Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s 2023 American series Citadel left you with more questions than answers, the Russo Brothers offer another piece of the puzzle. While the yet-to-be-released Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is touted to take the viewers to the past, Citadel: Diana takes them to the future, 2030 to be precise, eight years after the Manticore has fallen.

Vaazhai (Tamil) - Disney+ Hotstar

Inspired by true events, Vaazhai offers a heartwrenching tale that takes the audience to 1998 Tamil Nadu. Sivanaindhan is a bright, school-going kid who is an ardent Rajinikanth fan and would like to grow up to be his hero. However, poverty demands that he help his mother at the banana plantation during weekends, a job he loathes. A devastating incident changes it all for him forever.

Mathu Vadalara 2 (Telugu) - Netflix

Babu (Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya) have been sacked as delivery agents and are now working as special agents for the HE (High Emergency) Team after the events of the first 2019 film. Unfortunately for the down-on-luck duo, their bank accounts remain empty as ever. They find themselves embroiled in yet another murder involving drugs, missing money and people. How will they manage to prove their innocence yet again?