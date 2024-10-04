OTT releases to watch this week: CTRL, The Goat, Heartstopper season 3 and more

The GOAT - Netflix India

The GOAT aka The Greatest of All Time is a Tamil action-thriller starring Vijay in dual characters. It is considered the penultimate film of Vijay before his political entry. The film follows Gandhi, the former leader of an anti-terrorism squad, who reunites with his squad members to address the problems which were stemmed from their previous actions. The movie also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and Yugendran in crucial roles. The GOAT released on October 3 on Netflix India.

Heartstopper season 3 - Netflix

Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama series based on Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The show depicts the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), whom he sits next to in his new form. Heartstopper explores themes of romance, friendship, aspirations and happiness. The new season of Heartstopper released on October 3 on Netflix.

CTRL - Netflix India

CTRL is a cyber-thriller featuring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the lead roles. Ananya and Vihaan portray an influencer couple named Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas respectively. When Joe betrays Nella, she resorts to an Artificial Intelligence app to remove him from her life, but things take a sinister turn when the app takes control. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. CTRL releases on October 4 on Netflix India.

The Signature - ZEE5

The Signature narrates the story of an elderly man whose life takes a tragic turn when his wife becomes critically ill and is hospitalised. As her condition worsens, the man faces numerous financial and emotional challenges in his efforts to save her. Despite his growing hopelessness, he finds support from an old college friend who helps him navigate his difficulties. The Gajendra Ahire directorial features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and others in crucial roles. The Signature releases on October 4 on ZEE5.

Manvat Murders - SonyLIV

Manvat Murders is a Marathi crime-thriller series directed by Ashish Avinash Bende and written by Girish Joshi. The show is an adaptation of the book Footprints on the Sand of Crime by Ramakant S Kulkarni. The series features Ashutosh Gowariker, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal characters. Manvat Murders releases on October 4 on SonyLIV.