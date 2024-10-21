Seema Sajdeh trolled for confusing Arun Jaitley with SRCC principal: 'I'm not some bimbo'

The new season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is out now and this time it's a battle between the Fabulous Wives and Bollywood Wives. A clip from the show show Seema Sajdeh, ex wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, mistaking late Arun Jaitley, a former Union Minister for a college principal.(X/@wokeflix_)

The Bollywood wives are joined by three new entrants -- Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. The show will see the glamorous wives from Delhi and Mumbai facing off.

Several clips from the new season of the reality TV show have gone viral after the leading ladies shared their hilarious takes on everything. One such clip shows Seema Sajdeh, ex wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, mistaking late Arun Jaitley, a former Union Minister for a college principal.

In the video which has now gone viral on social media, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh are seated inside a car.

Take a look at the clip from the show here:

During the conversation about Bhavna's college, she brings up Arun Jaitley who graduated from Delhi University's Sri Ram College of Commerce in 1973 when a confused Seema asks, "He was your principal?"

The question drew laughter from both Maheep and Neelam.

"Seema thinks Arun Jaitley is your principal," quips Maheep.

Bhavna then Googles the politician and reads out from her phone: "He was a member of BJP and the served as the minister of finance and corporate affairs."

"He went to SRCC, he better know finance," replies Seema.

"I can't be expected to keep up with every single person that's in politics, na. I am not some bimbo sitting here. I am also an achiever in my own way," she clarifies. (Also read: Inside Sanjay and Shalini Passi’s 20,000 sq ft home in Delhi, where luxury meets art)

Trolled on social media

The video, posted with the caption "IQ of always politically active Bandra Bollywood Brigade", has garnered over 18,000 views so far and has been flooded with comments.

"That achiever in my own way really cracked me up! Get a reality check, will ya!" read one comment.

"Who are these mistakenly privileged aunties?" asked another user.

"Inke phone me koi app nahi hota jisse News pata lagti rahe?," wondered a third user. (Also read: Sanjay Passi: Husband of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi)