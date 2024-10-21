Seema Sajdeh of Fabulous Lives reveals getting propositioned by ‘100-year-old creep’ who wanted to ‘keep’ her

Seema recalls

Seema was in conversation with Fever FM along with the team of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives including Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi.

During the chat, RJ Stutee asked Neelam about the rumour she heard about herself to which she said, “That I was gay many years back”.

After that Seema was asked about the weirdest request DM she got, to which she shared, “This dude offered to …basically he had given me the budget for a month.”

The confession was met with shock from all of her friends. Seema laughed and shared that he must have been 100 years old.

“It was creepy... He basically said, ‘I will be happy to keep you, but this would be the budget’.. The budget was around $7000 –8000... I saw the face and had heart attack,” Seema said.

At this point, Maheep asked the period he was paying $7000 for, calling it bizarre, to which Seema quipped, “Maheep! I didn’t have a conversation with him.”

About Seema

Seema came into the spotlight when she featured in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Since then, she has been living under the public scanner. It was the show where she first spoke about the cracks in her personal life with Sohail.

Seema and Sohail Khan met in the mid-90s and eloped to marry in 1998. Back in 2022, after 24 years of marriage, they filed for divorce. They share two sons - Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Now, she is seen in the third season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The Netflix show has introduced three Delhi-based socialities this season--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. The season premiered on Netflix on October 18. This season, Seema was candid about moving on in her life, and shared that she is dating businessman Vikram Ahuja.