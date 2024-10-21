Nirvaan Khan does not ‘grudge’ mom Seema Sajdeh moving on after divorce from Sohail Khan as long as she's ‘happy’

Seema Sajdeh hard-launched her new partner, Vikram Ahuja, on season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives on Netflix. She even spoke to her son, Nirvaan Khan, about moving on after her much-publicised divorce from actor Sohail Khan. Here’s how Nirvaan responded. (Also Read: Who is Vikram Ahuja? Mystery man Seema Sajdeh is dating after divorce from Sohail Khan; he has a Bobby Deol connect) Nirvaan Khan is Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's son.

Nirvaan Khan on Seema Sajdeh moving on

Seema maintained throughout the series that she has been single since her divorce from Sohail. But in one of the episodes, she told Nirvaan that she was seeing someone and asked him, “Do you grudge me for moving on in my life?”

Nirvaan seemed supportive as he replied, “No, absolutely not. Of course, at some point, you will move on. At some point, you’ll need a companion, or a partner, or something or the other. It’s very normal, that’s acceptable.”

He asked Seema if the man she was dating was older than her. When she replied affirmatively, Nirvaan said, “Yeah, then that’s fine. I’m okay with him. A hundred percent,” adding, “If you’re happy, we’re happy for you. How long will you be in this stressful environment? It’s stressful for me, stressful for Yohan (his brother).”

Nirvaan also said that it was difficult for him and Yohan when she moved to Worli from Bandra for a fresh start. He said, “Your divorce was out publicly. He (Yohan) probably didn’t even know the term divorce. While it’s happening, he’s learning everything. It hit him very hard. He’s much better off now, he’s much happier now.”

Seema Sajdeh’s new man

At the end of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed that she was dating Vikram Ahuja, the man she was engaged to in the 1990s, before she married Sohail. Vikram served as the MD of 20th Century Finance and a promoter of Centurion Bank. However, his face wasn’t shown on the show.

The Netflix show also explores the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni, apart from new additions Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi.