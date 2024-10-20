Menu Explore
Who is Vikram Ahuja? Mystery man Seema Sajdeh is dating after divorce from Sohail Khan; he has a Bobby Deol connect

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Oct 20, 2024 12:01 PM IST

On Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she is dating Vikram Ahuja, her former fiancé.

In the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, socialite Seema Sajdeh surprised fans when she revealed she was dating someone new after her divorce from actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan. Seema even introduced her new beau, businessman Vikram Ahuja, to her gang of girls. (Also read: Seema Sajdeh recalls son's reaction to her fumbling after a party in paparazzi video)

Seema Sajdeh was married to Sihail Khan for 24 years
Seema Sajdeh was married to Sihail Khan for 24 years

Who is Vikram Ahuja?

Vikram Ahuja is a businessman, the son of multimillionaire Devendra Ahuja. He served as the MD of 20th Century Finance and a promoter of Centurion Bank. Interestingly, Seema and Vikram were engaged in the early 1990s. However, they broke up and Seema went on to marry Sohail Khan. But now, it seems they have rekindled their romance. On Fabulous Lives, Vikram was briefly shown as he was intoduced by Seema to Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, and Bhavana Panday. However, his face was not revealed.

Vikram Ahuja's Deol family connect

Dating Seema is not the only Bollywood connection that Vikram Ahuja has. According to Indiatimes, the businessman's sister Tanya is married to actor Bobby Deol, making him Bobby's brother-in-law. He reportedly shares a good rapport with the Deol family and often spends time with them on family functions and get-togethers.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan

Seema and Sohail Khan met in the mid-90s and eloped to marry in 1998. The couple has two sons - Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. In 2022, after 24 years of marriage, they filed for divorce. Recently, on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema talked about the importance of moving on from that setback in her life.

The third season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The Netflix show has introduced three Delhi-based socialities this season--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. The season premiered on Netflix on October 18.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
