What does student protest have to do with Jana Nayagan? Sanam Shetty booed, called ‘joker’ for bringing up Vijay's film
After Sanam Shetty was booed for bringing up Jana Nayagan at a student protest held in Chennai, she slammed those present there for ‘politicising’ things.
Actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Sanam Shetty was booed off-stage at a student protest in Chennai. The actor got incensed after the reaction by the protesters when she brought up Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan. Talking to the press outside, Sanam explained what happened at the protest.
Sanam Shetty booed for bringing up Jana Nayagan
At the Chennai protest, Sanam took to the stage and brought up Jana Nayagan and accused the protesters of using the platform for a ‘political agenda’. She said, “This protest is for the sake of the students. It is my duty to support them, so I have come here. Anyone who uses this for their political agenda is the joker, we aren’t. I’m a Thalapathy fan. I came to the protest after watching the film (Jana Nayagan) FDFS (first day, first show).”
As Sanam’s speech was interrupted by long boos, protesters, some of whom were wearing student DMK tee-shirts, showing a thumbs down and laughing at her, she hit back, “Thank you. This is not democracy. Every citizen has freedom of speech. Now, do you understand what I’m talking about? I don’t care. When you protest as an organic student, I will speak for the students. I talk based on my organic view; no one asked me to come here.” However, the organisers joined her on stage to intervene, taking away her mic.
Asks if Vetrimaaran is a joker too for supporting students
Sanam spoke to the protesters outside the protest site and seemed incensed by what happened inside. “Do you want me to speak? Am I your puppet? Do you not understand? Who are you guys? They said they are pro-student protesters. For the sake of the students, they asked for a speech. That’s what I was doing, and they called those who go watch movies jokers. I went and watched movies. If I watch a movie a day, am I a joker? How many films has Vetrimaaran made? Hasn’t he supported them? Is he a joker too? “ she said.
“There might be 100 or 1000 of them, I don’t care. They snatched my mic. Is this the sign of democracy? They are not fighting for democracy; they are fighting for agendas. Don’t fall for this trap. My 100% support is for the students, and I salute Sonam Wangchuk. But what is happening here is not right,” she further said, adding, “Just because I watched a movie of my favourite star, I don’t become a joker. If you really believe in a democracy, then you should allow me to speak out freely.”
The protests that began at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the irregularities during the NEET exams have since spread to other cities. Rapper Arivu recently protested outside the Secretariat before he was detained. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 after widespread criticism.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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