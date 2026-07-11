Thamizh Murugan: Dhanush-Vetrimaaran announce Murugan film amid Jr NTR-Trivikram controversy; Reddit says ‘desperate’
Amid controversy over Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' film on Lord Murugan, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran announced Tamizh Murugan. Know all about it.
In a matter of days, two films have been announced based on Lord Murugan. Following the controversy over the announcement of Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas’ film, which termed the deity ‘born in the North’, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have also announced a film on the subject titled Thamizh Murugan.
Dhanush-Vetrimaaran announce Thamizh Murugan
On Friday evening, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran surprised fans who were expecting an announcement for Vada Chennai 2. Announcing Thamizh Murugan as their next film, they released a video. “The Eternal Protector, warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #sonofkottravai,” wrote Dhanush in the caption, adding, “THAMIZH MURUGAN.”
The 1-minute-58-second-long glimpse shows a war scene with soldiers standing in formation as an elephant passes through them with Lord Murugan sitting atop it. Thamizh Murugan is an on-screen adaptation of the historical novel written by Arivumathi. The book narrates the history of Murugan and his significance in Tamil culture, drawing on Tamil literature and Sangam-period traditions.
The controversy surrounding Jr NTR film announcement
When producer Naga Vamsi announced the Jr NTR-Trivikram project, which is rumoured to be titled God of War, he wrote, “Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe.” Tamilians had taken offence to the terming of the deity as ‘born in the North’.
While the film’s team did not respond to the controversy, many took to social media to protest the film. Tamil Nadu politician Seeman had warned the film’s team of ‘severe repercussions’. Apart from warning the team to change this characterisation, he also asked the Tamil Nadu government and theatre owners to ban the film, which he said ‘distorted’ the state’s culture, predicting law-and-order issues should it be released.
Reddit reacts to Thamizh Murugan announcement
The announcement of Thamizh Murugan sparked off fresh discussion around the Jr NTR film, with many wondering which one was planned beforehand. “Atleast one of them was planned, other looks like a desperate attempt,” wrote one Redditor, but another countered, “which one was planned which one was desperate??”
“This FL of Tamizh Murugan looks like those fanmade one's,” claimed one. “This movie is about a book 'thamizh Murugan' by Arivumathi. Vetri mentioned it before. I'm sure he wont direct a religious film, this is more about language and culture film,” pointed out one Redditor about comparisons to the Jr NTR film. Many others argued if Vetrimaaran or Trivikram would pull off the film better. “This is too funny i can't,” summed up one person.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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