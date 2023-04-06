Vetrimaaran issues clarification on long-delayed Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush: 'It’ll happen after Suriya’s Vaadivasal'

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who has worked with Dhanush on multiple projects so far, has shed light on the status of their long-delayed Tamil film, Vada Chennai 2. Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Vetrimaaran clarified that he will take up the second part of Vada Chennai after the release of Viduthalai 2 and completing Suriya’s Vaadivasal. Also read: Jr NTR's team clarifies he is not working with Dhanush in Vetrimaaran’s film; calls such reports 'absolutely false' Vetrimaaran has spoken about the delay in Dhanush's Vada Chennai 2. (File Photos: special arrangement)

Putting to rest rumours that Vada Chennai 2 has been shelved, Vetrimaaran clarified that he will take up the film after completing his next two projects. “Vada Chennai 2 will happen after the release of Viduthalai: Part 2 and Suriya’s Vaadivasal. The project is not dropped. It’ll definitely happen,” Vetrimaaran said at the audio and trailer launch of upcoming Tamil film Rudhran.

Vada Chennai was the third collaboration between Vetrimaaran and Dhanush. They reunited for Asuran two years later, but never got to work on Vada Chennai 2. Vada Chennai followed the lives of a few characters in north Chennai and takes a deep dive into the underbelly of local politics. The first part followed the character of Dhanush, who plays a local carrom player, who ends up being sucked into the world of gangsters. Apart from Dhanush, the film also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore among others.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Vaadivasal is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran.

Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one, who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

Vetrimaaran’s latest release Viduthalai: Part 1 is running successfully in cinemas. The film, which spotlights police brutality and abuse of power, has grossed around ₹20 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. Viduthalai stars Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo and Soori, who plays the central character.

