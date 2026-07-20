Mohanlal watches FIFA World Cup 2026 finals between Argentina vs Spain, says football has the power to unite the world

Before kick-off, Mohanlal gave fans a view of the World Cup fever by sharing a video from inside the packed stadium. The clip captured the sea of supporters, roaring cheers and the excitement that had taken over the venue as everyone waited for the final to begin. Alongside the video, he wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was in attendance to witness one of football's biggest nights as he watched the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Sharing moments from the packed stadium on social media, the actor gave fans a glimpse of the buzzing atmosphere before kick-off. The night ended with Spain edging past defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive goal in the 106th minute.

The actor also posted a photo with the football pitch behind him, once again sharing his excitement with the caption, "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff," along with the flags of Argentina and Spain. As the evening unfolded, he treated fans to another glimpse from the stands, enjoying every moment of football's biggest night.

Mohanlal says football brings people together Mohanlal also shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), looking back at a week spent watching World Cup matches from the stadiums. Describing the experience as one he would never forget, the actor applauded both finalists for delivering a contest worthy of football's biggest stage. "What a privilege it has been to witness the beautiful game from the stadiums over the past week, culminating in a truly unforgettable World Cup Final," Mohanlal wrote.

He praised the intensity and quality of the final, saying, “Football at its very finest, with Spain and Argentina delivering a final worthy of the occasion through passion, skill, and unwavering spirit. In the end, Spain rose to the moment and deservedly lifted football's greatest prize. Congratulations, Spain, on becoming World Champions."

Mohanlal ended his note by highlighting what he believes is football's greatest strength beyond the competition itself. “Thank you, football, for reminding us that beyond rivalries and borders, the game has the power to bring the world together,” he wrote.

What's next for Mohanlal On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Released on May 21, 2026, the film brought him back as Georgekutty for the final chapter of the much-loved thriller franchise.

Up next, the Malayalam superstar has an exciting slate ahead. He will headline Priyadarshan's landmark 100th directorial, and is also set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan. He reportedly has a special appearance. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.