Mahesh Babu's stepbrother Naresh says E20 petrol gives him ‘heart attack’ as ₹2 crore Porsche owner: ‘Not anti-national’
Actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna stated that he had to shift to the higher-priced petrol to protect the valves of his Porsche Panamera.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s stepbrother, actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna, has spoken out against the side effects of using E20 petrol. Making his point on X (formerly Twitter), the actor stated that he’s not an ‘anti-national’ but using the ethanol-blended petrol is giving ‘heart attacks’ as he uses a Porsche Panamera.
Naresh says using E20 giving ‘heart attack’
Naresh began his note on X by prefacing his love for the country, but pointing out the effect that using E20 has had on vehicles. He wrote, “I am not anti national but this ethanol Petrol is giving heart attacks from bike users to high-end car users . My friend (a sympathiser of BJP) who bought Toyota Camry recently had to change valves of the engine. Which cost him 3.5 lks. If the same happens to my new Porsche Panamera the cost would be approx 12 lks.”
The actor stated that the only solution he found was to switch to high-octane petrol, which is considerably more expensive. “So I had to shift to high octane 100 Petrol at the cost of. ₹165 rs a litre. What about bike users or anyone for that matter. Nightmares,” he wrote, adding, “As a former leader of bjp i understand, the party has a strong think tank plans a, b & c but this decision to protect the environment at the cost of crores of people certainly look very hasty & radical.”
Naresh also stated that smaller countries have already implemented ethanol-based fuels, but they have done so in a phased manner. “Small countries like Brazil have successfully implemented ethanol in a phase wise manner and succeeded. Why the hurry? See the cost of various petrol variants I posted below. Just telling,” wrote the actor.
Defends himself from criticism
An X user pointed out to Naresh that Porsche is meant to be pumped with high-octane petrol either way, writing, “Naresh garu. Porsche recommends premium fuel ( high ovtane and performance variant ) in USA For their cars. I font think its any different in India. U were always supposed to fill ur Porsche with high octane fuel only. Please read your user manual provided.”
However, Naresh defended his statement and responded, “When I buy a car for 2.5,00,00,000s which is not the first times, I would certainly look into the manual. High octane fuel hundred is not available on the petrol bunk and moreover, I am talking about the plight of the common man and tell me where do you get high octane petrol on the highways. Please understand my protest. It’s not about me. It’s about many issues.” Numerous fans also came to Naresh’s support in the comments.
Naresh's mother, Vijaya Nirmala, was the second wife of Mahesh's father, Krishna. Nirmala was previously married to KS Murthy. Naresh transitioned from a lead role to supporting roles over the years and remains a popular actor. Just this year, he starred in Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Hey Balwanth, Bad Boy Karthik and Sathi Leelavathi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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