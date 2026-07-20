Mahesh Babu's stepbrother Naresh says E20 petrol gives him ‘heart attack’ as ₹2 crore Porsche owner: ‘Not anti-national’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s stepbrother, actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna, has spoken out against the side effects of using E20 petrol. Making his point on X (formerly Twitter), the actor stated that he’s not an ‘anti-national’ but using the ethanol-blended petrol is giving ‘heart attacks’ as he uses a Porsche Panamera. Mahesh Babu's stepbrother, actor Naresh, has spoken out against E20 petrol.

Naresh says using E20 giving ‘heart attack’ Naresh began his note on X by prefacing his love for the country, but pointing out the effect that using E20 has had on vehicles. He wrote, “I am not anti national but this ethanol Petrol is giving heart attacks from bike users to high-end car users . My friend (a sympathiser of BJP) who bought Toyota Camry recently had to change valves of the engine. Which cost him 3.5 lks. If the same happens to my new Porsche Panamera the cost would be approx 12 lks.”

The actor stated that the only solution he found was to switch to high-octane petrol, which is considerably more expensive. “So I had to shift to high octane 100 Petrol at the cost of. ₹165 rs a litre. What about bike users or anyone for that matter. Nightmares,” he wrote, adding, “As a former leader of bjp i understand, the party has a strong think tank plans a, b & c but this decision to protect the environment at the cost of crores of people certainly look very hasty & radical.”

Naresh also stated that smaller countries have already implemented ethanol-based fuels, but they have done so in a phased manner. “Small countries like Brazil have successfully implemented ethanol in a phase wise manner and succeeded. Why the hurry? See the cost of various petrol variants I posted below. Just telling,” wrote the actor.