Mahesh Babu's stepbrother, actor Naresh affected by IndiGo Airlines glitch; says it was ‘safer’ to fly in 90s

Telugu actor Naresh, who is Mahesh Babu’s stepbrother, took to his social media on Wednesday to share how he was affected by the IndiGo airlines technical glitch that saw numerous flights being cancelled nationwide. He posted about why he thinks flying was safer and fun in the 1990s as compared to the issues airlines face now. Here’s what he said. Mahesh Babu's step brother, actor Naresh claimed that he was at the Hyderabad airport for hours due to IndoGo flight delays.

Naresh affected by IndiGo flights glitch

Naresh posted a video which saw numerous passengers crowding near closed boarding gates and another of him with a mask on. Sharing it on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The fun of Flying ended in the 90s. Reached in time at HYD Indigo terminal at 8:15 AM. All Indigo flights delayed . Packed food by then to eat in the flight. Shopping & rush back to see a full scale battle between the ground crew and passenger. Filth.”

The video also saw a few fans approaching him for a selfie. Addressing it, he added, “To make matters worse, humans have developed scanners. They are able to identify actors with sunglasses and masks. No privacy guarantee of time.” He ended the note with, “I wish I had a Time Machine to go back to 90s . Safe Indian arlines (then) & worse. Flights hv bcme cess pool for bacteria)masks must.”

For the unversed, Naresh's mother, Vijaya Nirmala, was the second wife of Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna. Vijaya Nirmala was previously married to KS Murthy. Naresh transitioned from lead to supporting roles through the years. He was last seen in Mass Jathara. He was also in the news for marrying Pavitra Lokesh in 2023.

The IndiGo flight glitch

According to PTI, as many as 33 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from Hyderabad on Thursday, according to sources at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Similarly, 35 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.

Indigo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday. The RGAI, in a statement, said that some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.