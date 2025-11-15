Mahesh Babu talks about fulfilling every one of his dad's wishes except for one at Varanasi event: ‘Hope he's listening’

The title and announcement trailer for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran were released on Saturday evening. Titled Varanasi, the film appears to have a connection to the Ramayana and a story that spans across time. Speaking at the event, Mahesh remembered his father, the late superstar Krishna on his 3rd death anniversary.(Also Read: Varanasi trailer: Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli film sees him ride bull, wield trishul) Mahesh Babu spoke about his father Krishna at the event for Varanasi on Saturday.

Mahesh Babu says Krishna always wanted him to act in mythological film

At the event, Mahesh revealed that he fulfilled every wish of Krishna’s except for one. He said, “You all know how fond I am of my father; I used to listen to everything he said. Except for one thing. He always asked me to act in a mythological film. He always told me I would look very good in the getup. But I somehow never listened to him. I hope he’s listening to this today. His blessings will always be with me.”

Mahesh then added that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make this film, stating, “This is a dream project, a once-in-a-lifetime project. I will work as hard for it as possible. I will make everyone proud. Most importantly, I’ll make my director the most proud. When Varanasi releases, India will be proud of us.” At the event, Rajamouli also stated that a portion of the film will see Mahesh as Lord Ram. He said, “We filmed an important sequence from Ramayana at Varanasi. It was around sixty days of shoot and I had goosebumps watching Mahesh like that.”

About Varanasi

Rajamouli unveiled a glimpse of Varanasi on Saturday at the event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Thousands of fans attended it. Mahesh plays Rudra in the film while Priyanka plays Mandakini. Prithviraj plays the antagonist, Kumbha, in it. The film will be released in theatres in 2027.