Mahesh Babu misses dad, Krishna, ahead of GlobeTrotter event; shares childhood picture: ‘You'd be proud nanna’

Superstar Krishna died at the age of 79 on November 15, 2022, and today, his son, actor Mahesh Babu, seems to be missing him a little more. Ahead of the event in Hyderabad launching his upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, Mahesh took to his social media to post a childhood picture with his father and write about how he hopes to make him proud. Mahesh Babu's father, the late superstar Krishna, died in 2022 at the age of 79.

Mahesh Babu misses dad Krishna ahead of GlobeTrotter event

On Saturday afternoon, Mahesh took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share an old picture of Krishna and him. In the picture, his dad can be seen dressed in a leather jacket and a chequered shirt while standing near a vintage bike. A young Mahesh, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, looks on. The picture seems to have been taken on the set of a film. Posting it, he wrote, “Thinking of you a little more today…and knowing you’d be proud nanna (red heart emojis).”

On Krishna’s 3rd death anniversary, Mahesh’s wife, former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar, also took to social media to pay tribute to him. Posting Krishna’s picture, she wrote for her father-in-law, “Honouring his spirit today… a life lived with dignity, goodness, and so much heart. Forever remembered with love and gratitude.” Namrata also commented under Mahesh’s post with red heart emojis.

Their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also seemed to be missing her grandfather. Posting a picture with him, she wrote, “Missing my Thathagaru as always… His love, his blessings, and his quiet strength continue to guide us in everything we do. I know he’s always watching over us…”

About GlobeTrotter

SS Rajamouli’s next film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter or SSMB 29, will be officially launched at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra’s first looks from the film, as Kumbha and Mandakini, have already been released. Mahesh’s look from the film, apart from the title and a glimpse, is expected to be launched this evening.