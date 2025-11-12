Priyanka Chopra's dramatic look as Mandakini from GlobeTrotter unveiled; Rajamouli welcomes her back to Indian cinema

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively called GlobeTrotter or SSMB 29, was unveiled on Wednesday evening. Posting the look on his social media, the director welcomed ‘desi girl’ Priyanka back to Indian cinema. Take a look. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had the ‘best time’ with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara; reveals her ‘favourite memory’) Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter/SSMB 29.

Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from GlobeTrotter

Rajamouli unveiled a poster of Priyanka from the film as Mandakini on social media. Sharing it, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

Priyanka also shared the poster, describing her character as: “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter.” Mahesh Babu also shared her look from the film, writing, “And now she arrives…Meet MANDAKINI @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka’s first look from the film seems to dispel the stereotype of a commercial movie heroine. While dressed in a bright yellow saree that has been a staple of many a duet song, she’s all guns blazing, quite literally, on the edge of a cliff. The poster shows her firing a gun at someone while trying to maintain her balance.

Fans were so thrilled with her look that they left fire emojis in the comments. One wrote, “OMG @priyankachopra as Mandakini? Saree slaying with a gun in @ssrajamouli's world? This + @urstrulyMahesh = BOX OFFICE TSUNAMI! Who's ready for #GlobeTrotter to break RRR records?” Another commented, “Priyanka, that Mandakini poster is pure fire—SS Rajamouli’s magic meets your unstoppable vibe! That saree action scene? Epic redefinition of desi power. Can’t wait to see you slay the screen!”

About GlobeTrotter

While little is known about SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the makers have planned a massive event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15. The film’s title is expected to be announced on the day. Prithviraj's look from the film as the antagonist Kumbha has already been unveiled. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.