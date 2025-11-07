SS Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha in Globe Trotter, fans compare him to Dr. Octopus

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has thrilled audiences by unveiling the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the formidable antagonist in his upcoming film Globe Trotter. Sharing the image on social media, Rajamouli praised Prithviraj’s performance and the intensity he brought to the character. Prithviraj's transformation into Kumbha has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

SS Rajamouli introduces Prithviraj as Kumbha

Rajamouli took to Instagram on Friday and shared the look with the caption that read, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known,” Rajamouli wrote. He added, “Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.” He also humorously noted, “Thank you @therealprithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… #GlobeTrotter.”

Fans react

Prithviraj’s transformation into Kumbha immediately caught the attention of fans. Many were impressed with the dark, intense look, while some drew comparisons to popular cinematic icons. One fan wrote that the look “reminds me of Spiderman’s villain Dr. Octavius.” Others compared it to Vivek Oberoi’s role in Krrish 3, with comments like, “Vivek Oberoi from Krish” and “Areee sir, it’s looking like Vivek Oberoi’s role from Krrish 3. Now let’s see what you have made.”

Some fans praised Rajamouli’s vision, writing, “SS Rajamouli Sir never just makes films — he builds worlds! #SSMB29 will redefine Indian Cinema and take storytelling to the next universe,” while another added, “Movie looks very futuristic, faad ke rakh degi ekdum. (This film will be a blockbuster)”

However, not everyone was impressed. A few criticised the poster, saying, “Poster designing is worse. Prashanth Varam is doing with AI. It is better than this. 700–800 crore budget for the film, how poor is this poster, disappointed.” Another fan called it a “cheap copy.”

About Globe Trotter

Globe Trotter is an upcoming pan-Indian action-adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli, promising a high-octane cinematic spectacle with stunning visuals and a gripping storyline. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the formidable antagonist Kumbha. Joining them are other prominent actors, including Priyanka Chopra. The story follows an adventurous, globe-trotting hero who confronts powerful adversaries while navigating perilous missions across various countries.