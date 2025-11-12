Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had the ‘best time’ with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara; reveals her ‘favourite memory’

Actor Priyanka Chopra held a Q&A session with her fans on Wednesday evening in anticipation of her upcoming Globetrotter event. Responding to their queries on X (formerly Twitter), the actor revealed that her daughter, Malti Marie, had the best time with co-star Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara, and on director SS Rajamouli’s farm. Here’s what she said. Priyanka Chopra says her daughter Malti Marie had a ball with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara.

Priyanka Chopra brought daughter Malti to Globetrotter set

Priyanka was asked by a fan, “Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter sets.”

Responding to them, the actor wrote, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory.” The actor also spoke to fans about working in the Telugu film industry and her return to Indian cinema with the film.

About Globetrotter

SS Rajamouli’s next film, tentatively titled SSMB 29 or Globetrotter, is one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithivraj Sukumaran in lead roles. While the film’s team did not make any official announcements when they began shooting earlier this year, pictures and videos leaked from the sets made fans excited.

On November 15, a massive event is planned at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to officially announce the film. Fans expect that, apart from the title being announced, a glimpse will be revealed on the day. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar, which bagged the exclusive rights for the event. Prithviraj’s look from the film as the antagonist has already been revealed, and Priyanka’s is expected to drop before the event.