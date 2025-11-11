Shruti Haasan sings Telugu song for GlobeTrotter; is touched by MM Keeravaani's gesture, it has a Kamal Haasan connect

Actor Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a Telugu song for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film GlobeTrotter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post and spoke about a special anecdote featuring music composer MM Keeravaani, which has a connect to her father-actor Kamal Haasan. Shruti Haasan shared a photo with MM Keeravaani.

Shruti Haasan will sing in SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter

In the post, Shruti shared a video in which she sat next to Keeravaani inside a recording studio. She laughed as Keeravaani played Thenpandi Cheemayile from Kamal's film Nayakan. He then asked Shruti to get ready to sing. A photo showed Shruti and Keeravaani posing together.

Shruti pens a sweet note

Sharing the post, Shruti wrote, "It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… let it bang, GlobeTrotter. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting playing," she said.

"Suddenly, I realised it was appas song … ! and that moment was super special. Thank you, sir, for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day. Can’t wait for you’ll to listen to the track," she added. Earlier, taking to its YouTube channel, T-series shared a video in which Shruti was seen singing.

About Globetrotter

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra and others. Recently, Mahesh Babu announced the dates for the first reveal of his highly anticipated film. The makers have planned a Globetrotter event to unveil the first look at the film. It is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from the film was unveiled by Rajamouli. Prithviraj appears to be playing the lead antagonist as Kumbha. In the poster, he wore a black suit with matching trousers and shoes.

"After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known.' Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist, KUMBHA, was creatively very satisfying," the director wrote on Instagram.