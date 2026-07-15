Shankar Mahadevan on ZNMD turning 15: Every person found something to relate to in the film

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) completes 15 years, composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan looks back at the making of one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring soundtracks, crediting director Zoya Akhtar’s clarity of vision and the team’s commitment to creating music that stayed true to the film’s emotions. “Whenever we work with Zoya, it’s always a clean slate. We go back to the drawing board without any baggage because every film demands its own sound. There’s always that anxiety because it’s a new subject and the music has to be absolutely fresh and path-breaking,” says Mahadevan. Shankar Mahadevan on ZNMD turning 15: Every person found something to relate to

Calling Akhtar “a dream director”, he adds, “She’s crystal clear about what she wants. There are discussions, but never ambiguity. If she likes something, she likes it. If she doesn’t, she doesn’t. That makes the entire creative process simple and smooth.” He elaborates that the music was always conceived as an extension of the film’s storytelling rather than as standalone chartbusters. “Zoya wanted the music to become an extension of the characters’ emotional journeys. While composing, we constantly visualised Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol because each character had a distinct emotional rhythm. Our aim was never to overrule their characters; the songs had to flow seamlessly with the narrative.”

Reflecting on why songs such as Senorita, Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein and Der Lagi Lekin continue to resonate 15 years later, Mahadevan says their longevity lies in the coming together of melody, lyrics and emotion. “It’s a combination of multiple things. A good melody is a good melody—it resonates with your heart. Then you have wonderful lyrics, the emotions with which the songs have been sung and, of course, seeing the actors perform them on screen. Everything comes together. It’s like old wine; it just keeps getting better. These are songs that are going to stay forever.”

He continues, “Whether it’s Senorita or Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein at weddings, or Der Lagi Lekin giving you goosebumps, they continue to connect because the lyrics are simple but deeply meaningful. I see multiple generations in my own family enjoying these songs today.”

Mahadevan shares how the team never expected the soundtrack to become woven into people’s personal memories. “We never knew the music would cross the boundaries of the film. But Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara wasn’t just about three friends on a trip. Every person found something to relate to in the film, and in the same way, the music became part of people’s lives. Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein is played at weddings, Khaabon Ke Parindey accompanies road trips, and Der Lagi Lekin speaks to people at different stages of life.”

Among the album’s tracks, Khaabon Ke Parindey is the one whose popularity surprised him the most. “It explored a very new musical space with its Bossa Nova sound. We were excited about it, but we never imagined it would receive this kind of love.” Today, however, it is Der Lagi Lekin that Mahadevan relates to the most. “The hero of that song is Javed Akhtar saab’s lyrics. As the years have passed, I’ve realised how relevant they are to every single human being. When I look back at our journey, I think that’s one of our biggest milestones,” he says.