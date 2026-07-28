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    Don't buy a mid-range smartphone Today: 4 flagships dropping under ₹45,000

    All of these smartphones come with an exchange bonus of up to 36,000. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option on the purchase of these smartphones.

    Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 09:30:09 IST
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    These smartphones are available at a massive discount on Amazon. (HT)
    These smartphones are available at a massive discount on Amazon. (HT)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    Buying a flagship smartphone has become almost impossible in 2026. Memory prices have risen sharply in the past couple of months, which in turn has increased the prices of smartphones across almost all segments in India. This change is particularly visible in the flagship smartphone segment owing to the already high prices. Thankfully, seasonal sales and discounts have these premium smartphones a less more accessible to the potential buyers.

    Now, Amazon is offering massive deals and discounts on the purchase of some of the top flagship smartphones in India. These deals and discounts, bring the prices of these smartphones under 45,000, which in turn makes them more accessible for a lot of potential buyers in the country. So, what do these smartphones offer? They offer a bright and colour accurate AMOLED display, a flagship processor, superior cameras, faster storage and longer software support and superior AI features.

    To help you make a smarter purchase, we have shortlisted four premium smartphones that now offer exceptional value below the 45,000 mark. Whether you prioritise gaming, photography, AI-powered features or all-day performance, these devices are ideal for all users.

    Top flagship smartphones available at a discount

    The Nothing Phone (3) is available at a discount of 46% on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonus of up to 36,000, and banking discount. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that delivers vibrant colours. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which offers flagship-level performance for multitasking and gaming. Additionally, it has a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 5,500mAh large battery with support for wireless charging technology. Furthermore, a clean Nothing OS further enhance its premium appeal.

    Specifications

    Display
    6.67-inch 1.5K Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR support
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
    RAM & Storage
    12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage
    Operating System
    Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15
    Rear Cameras
    50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Periscope Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom, OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide
    Front Camera
    50MP Selfie Camera
    Battery & Charging
    5,500mAh battery, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent camera quality

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Great design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this phone to be a genuine product with superb camera quality and excellent value for money, particularly at around 45k. The phone performs well with no lags in day-to-day operations, features a unique transparent design, and offers a super smooth OS experience.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design, display and performance.

    2. iQOO 15 (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor* | Samsung 2K M14 Lead OLED Display | Origin OS 6 with Personalized AI Features

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    The iQOO 15 5G is available at price of 73,999 instead of 76,999. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to 36,000 and other banking discounts. It comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung 2K M14 LTPO AMOLED display that delivers exceptional colour accuracy and vibrant visuals. Under the hood you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which ensures lightning-fast performance for multitasking and demanding games. This phone also features a versatile triple-camera setup, a massive 7,000mAh battery and ultra-fast charging capability.

    Specifications

    Display
    6.78-inch Samsung 2K M14 LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
    RAM & Storage
    12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage
    Operating System
    OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
    Rear Cameras
    50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Periscope
    Front Camera
    32MP Selfie Camera
    Battery & Charging
    7,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent camera quality

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Great display

    ...

    Long battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some users report heating issue

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this phone to be a top flagship device with great performance, particularly noting that heavy apps run without lag and games perform smoothly at high settings. They also praise the camera quality.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery, display and performance.

    The OnePlus 15R is available at a three percent discount and an exchange bonus of up to 36,000. Buyers can save more using their banking credit and debit cards. This smartphone comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that delivers deep blacks and excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. On the camera front, it gets a 50MP Sony camera with OIS and on the battery front it has a massive 7,400mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

    Specifications

    Display
    6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1272 resolution, 165Hz adaptive refresh rate
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform
    RAM & Storage
    12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage
    Operating System
    OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
    Rear Cameras
    50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Periscope
    Front Camera
    32MP Selfie Camera
    Battery & Charging
    7,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Great display

    ...

    Long battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average camera quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the phone's performance impressive, with one noting no lag or heating issues during normal use. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life and build quality.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery and performance.

    The Xiaomi 17 is available with a discount of 25% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to 44,000. It comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with Dolby Vision and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor that is paired with Leica-engineered triple 50MP cameras and a large 6,330mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging capability.

    Specifications

    Display
    6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 12-bit colour, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
    RAM & Storage
    12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
    Operating System
    Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
    Rear Cameras
    50MP Leica main (OIS) + 50MP Leica ultra-wide + 50MP Leica telephoto
    Front Camera
    50MP autofocus selfie camera
    Battery & Charging
    6,330mAh battery, 100W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great display

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Excellent performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average telephoto camera performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the phone's build quality and appreciate its compact design. The Leica camera system has also received positive feedback for its accurate colours and versatile photography.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera, display and performance.

    Top 3 features of the best flagship smartphones in India

    NAMEDISPLAYPROCESSORBATTERY
    Nothing Phone (3)6.67-inch 1.5K Flexible AMOLEDQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 45,500mAh
    iQOO 15 Legend6.78-inch Samsung 2K AMOLEDQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 57,000mAh
    OnePlus 15R6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLEDQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 57,400mAh
    XIAOMI 176.3-inch CrystalRes AMOLEDQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 56,330mAh

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartphones across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of smartphones and combed through Amazon pages that show various deals and discounts on these flagship smartphones. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying best flagship smartphones in India
    Look for a flagship processor, AMOLED or LTPO display, at least 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a versatile camera system with OIS, long software support, IP68 water resistance, fast charging and a battery capacity of at least 5,000mAh.
    The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Apple A-series chips deliver the best performance for gaming, AI tasks, multitasking and photography.
    Yes. For most users, 12GB RAM is more than sufficient for multitasking, gaming, video editing and AI-powered features.
    LTPO AMOLED displays are generally better because they support adaptive refresh rates, which improve battery efficiency while delivering smoother scrolling and animations.
    A battery between 5,500mAh and 7,000mAh is ideal for most flagship smartphones in 2026.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

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