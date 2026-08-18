State Farm $5 billion dividend: Who is eligible to get up to 10% of 2025 premiums?

State Farm has started sending out a massive $5 billion cash dividend to eligible auto insurance customers. Millions of policyholders have already received the money, while more payments will be sent over the next several months, the company said. State Farm is sending a $5 billion dividend to eligible auto policyholders. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

The payout will cover more than 49 million vehicles insured through State Farm Mutual. The amount each customer gets is linked to the premium they paid for a qualifying auto policy in 2025, according to State Farm.

How much is the State Farm dividend? Customers will not all receive the same amount. The dividend will equal between 4% and 10% of the qualifying 2025 premium, with the exact percentage depending on the state where the policy is held, State Farm said.

State Farm President and CEO Jon Farney said the payment shows how the company can return value directly to its customers. “As a mutual company with a customer-first focus,” Farney said State Farm can provide value to policyholders while still maintaining the financial strength needed to meet future commitments.

Why is State Farm giving customers money? The company said the $5 billion dividend was made possible by its strong financial position and better-than-expected underwriting results. In simple terms, State Farm's insurance business performed better than expected, leaving the company with surplus funds that could be returned to eligible customers.

State Farm's ownership structure is a key reason customers can receive this money. Unlike a traditional publicly traded insurer, State Farm Mutual is owned by its policyholders rather than outside shareholders. This allows the company to return part of its surplus directly to customers.

The dividend comes after State Farm also lowered auto insurance rates this year. Farney said the company was able to provide value to customers through both lower auto rates and the $5 billion cash dividend.

Also read: Why is HD stock up? Home Depot rises after earnings beat estimates

How will State Farm send the payment? Eligible policyholders do not need to apply for the money. State Farm is contacting customers through emails or mailed letters, and customers can also check their dividend amount by signing into their account through the State Farm app or website. The money can arrive in different ways. Policyholders may receive a paper check or an electronic payment, according to KCTV5.

Will the dividend affect insurance rates? Customers who insure multiple vehicles with State Farm could receive more than one payment. The company said a separate dividend payment may be issued for each eligible vehicle. State Farm expects the nationwide payout to take several months to complete. Because of the huge number of eligible vehicles and customers involved, not everyone will receive their payment at the same time, the company said.

Customers do not have to worry that accepting the dividend will increase their future insurance premiums. State Farm said receiving the payment will have no impact on a policyholder's future auto insurance premiums.

How much is Louisiana getting? Louisiana alone is set to receive about $136 million from the payout. State Farm will distribute the money to eligible drivers in the state, according to Insurance Journal. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said the money should go back to the customers who paid the premiums when an insurer's actual claims costs are lower than expected. Temple said that when claims cost less than what an insurer's rates had assumed, the resulting surplus should flow back to the people who paid for the coverage.

State Farm is one of the biggest insurance companies in the US. The company ranked No. 32 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. The insurer serves more than 96 million policies and accounts across several types of insurance. Its business includes auto, home, life and other coverage lines.

The $5 billion payout is therefore one of the largest direct returns of surplus to State Farm policyholders in recent years. For eligible auto customers, the payment effectively gives back a portion of the money they paid for their 2025 coverage, with the exact amount depending on their state and qualifying premium.