Social Security 2027 COLA could bring ‘Trump Bump’: How much could benefits rise?

Social Security benefits could get a so-called “Trump Bump” in 2027. But this increase may not be good news for retirees. The boost is expected to come from the yearly cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which helps Social Security payments keep up with inflation. The higher COLA estimate is linked to rising living costs, including higher gas prices and inflation. Social Security could get a 3.2%-3.3% COLA in 2027 as inflation and gas prices rise, but retirees may still struggle with higher living costs. (AFP)

Why is Social Security COLA expected to rise? Every year, Social Security adjusts benefit payments through the COLA to help beneficiaries deal with rising prices. The 2027 COLA is expected to be higher than the 2.8% increase seniors received in 2026. The official 2027 COLA announcement is expected in October 2026. Early estimates suggest the increase could be around 3.2% to 3.3%.

Higher gas prices are pushing up living costs Global oil prices have surged following the conflict involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Moneywise. The higher oil prices have also pushed up gasoline prices in the US.

The national average gas price has reached about $4.04 per gallon, according to AAA. Higher fuel prices can affect many other parts of the economy because transportation and energy costs are built into the prices of many goods and services.

Inflation has also picked up Higher fuel prices are adding to inflation pressures. Monthly inflation reportedly tripled in March, according to CNN. As of July 2026, inflation stands at 3.4%. For retirees, higher inflation can be especially difficult because everyday expenses such as food, housing, transportation and healthcare can take up a large part of their income.

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Tariffs and the trade war are adding pressure Consumers are also dealing with the impact of the ongoing trade war and import tariffs on goods from various countries. Higher tariffs can increase the cost of imported products and materials. Together, higher gas prices, inflation and tariffs are putting additional pressure on household budgets. Social Security's annual COLA is meant to offset at least part of the impact of these higher costs.

How much could Social Security increase in 2027? The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior advocacy group, currently estimates that the 2027 COLA could be around 3.3%. Independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson expects the increase to be around 3.2%, according to CNBC.

Johnson's latest estimate is much higher than her earlier forecast of 1.7%, which was made before the Iran war. The expected 2027 increase would also be higher than the 2.8% COLA in 2026.

A higher COLA does not mean retirees will have more money A bigger Social Security increase does not automatically mean retirees will be financially better off. The COLA is based on inflation data for the country as a whole. That means the official increase may not perfectly reflect the costs faced by every individual.

For example, someone who drives frequently could be hit harder by higher gasoline prices. People living in expensive cities such as New York or San Francisco may also face much higher living costs than the national average. As a result, even a 3.2% or 3.3% Social Security increase may not fully cover the rise in that person's expenses.

How retirees can prepare for higher costs Retirees can also review their budgets as they prepare for potentially higher living costs in 2027. Tracking expenses can help beneficiaries understand how much they are spending on food, housing, transportation and other essentials. This can also help them see whether their Social Security income is keeping pace with their rising costs.

The expected 2027 Social Security COLA could be around 3.2% to 3.3%, based on early estimates from TSCL and Mary Johnson. That would be higher than the 2.8% increase in 2026. But a bigger COLA does not necessarily mean retirees will see a real improvement in their finances.

If inflation, fuel prices and other household costs rise faster than Social Security benefits, some retirees could still lose purchasing power. The final 2027 COLA will be announced in October, and beneficiaries will then know exactly how much their monthly payments will increase.