Keep your phone powered through work and travel with these power banks above 10,000 mAh
Power banks above 10,000mAh offer enough backup to keep your phone, earbuds and other gadgets charged throughout long commutes and travel.
Our Picks
Best overall
Value for money
Compact design
Stylish
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified Mag-Safe-Compatible Wireless Power Bank 5K 10000 20000 mAh Compatible with iPhone 17,16, 15,14,13,12 Pro MaxView Details
₹5,998
Ambrane 20000mAh Small Pocket Size Powerbank, Hanging InBuilt Type C Cable, 22.5W Fast Charging, Type C PD & USB Output for iPhone, Android Mobiles & Other Devices (MiniCharge 20, Black-Grey)View Details
₹1,998
Unlock Personalized
₹1,000x 6 months₹5,998
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
boAt (2026 Launch) Energyshroom PB401 20000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank (4X Output Ports, Supports Android, iPhone, Tablets, Earbuds, etc.), USB Type C (Sapphire Blue)View Details
₹1,799
Value for moneySpigen ArcPack 10000mAh 20W 2in1 Wireless Power Bank (Non-MagSafe) - BlackView Details
₹999
Compact designPortronics Luxcell Uno 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank with Detachable Type C Cable, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Mocha)View Details
₹880
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Running out of battery while commuting can be frustrating, especially if you depend on your smartphone for navigation, payments, entertainment or work. A reliable power bank ensures your devices stay charged throughout the day without constantly searching for a charging socket.
Power banks with capacities above 10,000mAh strike a good balance between portability and battery backup. Many also support fast charging, multiple output ports and compact designs that easily fit into a backpack or laptop bag. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best power banks above 10,000mAh that deliver dependable performance and excellent value.
BEST OVERALL
1. DailyObjects Loop Qi2-Certified Mag-Safe-Compatible Wireless Power Bank 5K 10000 20000 mAh Compatible with iPhone 17,16, 15,14,13,12 Pro Max
DailyObjects Loop is a premium 20,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank built with an aluminium body and Qi2 certification for faster, more efficient wireless charging. It supports MagSafe compatible iPhones and newer Android phones with magnetic cases, while the USB C port delivers up to 20W wired charging. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry during daily commutes. Buyers appreciate the premium build and portability, though some wish it offered a larger battery capacity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium aluminium design
Qi2 certified wireless charging
Reason to avoid
Lower battery capacity
Best suited for single full charge
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its premium aluminium build, compact design, and reliable magnetic attachment. Some, however, feel the 5,000mAh capacity limits extended use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines premium build quality with Qi2 certified magnetic charging in an extremely compact design.
2. Ambrane 20000mAh Small Pocket Size Powerbank, Hanging InBuilt Type C Cable, 22.5W Fast Charging, Type C PD & USB Output for iPhone, Android Mobiles & Other Devices (MiniCharge 20, Black-Grey)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Ambrane MiniCharge 20 offers a large 20,000mAh battery in a surprisingly compact body. It supports 22.5W fast charging and includes a built in USB Type C cable, making it ideal for travel and daily commuting. The power bank also supports Power Delivery and multiple output ports for charging smartphones, tablets, and accessories simultaneously. Buyers appreciate its portability and charging speed, although some feel the built in cable could be slightly longer.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact despite large capacity
Built in charging cable
Reason to avoid
Built in cable is short
Slightly heavier than 10,000mAh models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its compact design, fast charging performance, and built in cable. Some mention the integrated cable could have been slightly longer.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers excellent battery backup with fast charging in a genuinely pocket friendly design.
3. boAt (2026 Launch) Energyshroom PB401 20000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank (4X Output Ports, Supports Android, iPhone, Tablets, Earbuds, etc.), USB Type C (Sapphire Blue)
The boAt EnergyShroom PB401 packs a 20,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging for smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more. It features four output ports, allowing multiple devices to charge simultaneously. USB Power Delivery and Quick Charge compatibility ensure faster charging across supported devices. Buyers appreciate its large capacity, stylish finish, and dependable performance. However, some mention that the power bank becomes slightly bulky when carried in smaller bags.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Charges multiple devices together
High battery capacity
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulky
Longer recharge time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the battery backup, fast charging, and stylish design. Some feel its larger size makes it less convenient for smaller pockets.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers long battery life and multiple charging ports for powering several devices.
VALUE FOR MONEY
4. Spigen ArcPack 10000mAh 20W 2in1 Wireless Power Bank (Non-MagSafe) - Black
Spigen ArcPack combines a 10,000mAh battery with wireless charging and an included charging dock for added convenience. It supports up to 20W wired charging and can also charge compatible devices wirelessly without needing cables. The premium build quality and docking system make it suitable for desks and bedside tables. Buyers appreciate its reliable performance and premium finish, though some note that wireless charging is naturally slower than wired charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build quality
Convenient charging dock
Reason to avoid
Wireless charging slower
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its premium build, charging dock, and dependable performance. Some note wireless charging speeds are slower compared to wired charging.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers convenient wireless charging with a premium dock for everyday use.
COMPACT DESIGN
5. Portronics Luxcell Uno 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank with Detachable Type C Cable, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Mocha)
Portronics Luxcell Uno 10K is an ultra slim 10,000mAh power bank supporting 22.5W fast charging through USB Type C Power Delivery. It includes a detachable Type C cable, eliminating the need to carry one separately. The lightweight design makes it suitable for travel and office commutes. Buyers appreciate its portability, sleek design, and reliable charging performance. Some users feel the glossy finish attracts fingerprints during regular use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra slim design
Detachable charging cable
Reason to avoid
Glossy finish attracts fingerprints
Single day capacity for heavy users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its slim profile, detachable cable, and fast charging. Some mention the finish can attract fingerprints after prolonged handling.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines fast charging with a lightweight body that's easy to carry everywhere.
6. Portronics Aero 10 10000 mAh 20W Fast Charging Mini Power Bank with Detachable Type C Cable, Type C PD Input/Output Port, LED Indicator, Wake Up Button, Strong Lanyard, Light Weight (Mocha)
The Portronics Aero 10 is a lightweight 10,000mAh mini power bank with 20W fast charging support. It comes with a detachable USB Type C cable, LED battery indicator, wake up button, and durable carrying lanyard. The compact design easily fits into pockets and handbags. Buyers appreciate its portability and convenience for everyday travel, although some would have preferred a slightly higher battery capacity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extremely portable
Useful carrying lanyard
Reason to avoid
Moderate battery capacity
Limited for multiple charges
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its compact size and lightweight design for commuting. Some wish it offered a slightly larger battery capacity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry for daily charging needs.
7. Lifelong Electronics 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank | 3 Inputs (1 Built-in USB A Cable + 1 C + 1 Lightning Port) & 6 Outputs (3 Built-in Cables + 1 C + 2 A Port) | Small Pocket Size Powerbank
Lifelong's 20,000mAh power bank focuses on convenience by integrating multiple built in charging cables and supporting 22.5W fast charging. With six output options and three input methods, it can charge several devices without carrying extra cables. Despite its large battery, it remains relatively compact for travel. Buyers appreciate its versatility and value for money, though some feel the overall weight is noticeable during extended carrying.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multiple built in cables
Excellent charging versatility
Reason to avoid
Heavier than compact models
Bulky for jeans pockets
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the built in cables, charging versatility, and battery backup. Some mention it feels heavy when carried throughout the day.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it eliminates cable clutter while charging multiple devices with a large battery capacity.
STYLISH
8. GOBOULT Mustang Ampvault V10 10000 mAh Wired & Wireless Power Bank (Phantom Black, Lithium Polymer, Fast Charging for Earbuds, Mobile, Smartwatch, Speaker, Tablet, USB Type-C, Digital Display)
GOBOULT Mustang Ampvault V10 combines a 10,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging capabilities. It supports fast charging for smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, speakers, and tablets while featuring a digital battery display for easy monitoring. The compact design makes it convenient for everyday travel and office use. Buyers appreciate its wireless charging convenience and premium finish, although some mention wireless charging generates slightly more heat than wired charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Supports wireless charging
Digital battery percentage display
Reason to avoid
Wireless charging slightly warms device
Moderate battery capacity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its wireless charging convenience, premium finish, and digital battery display. Some mention wireless charging produces slightly more heat during use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines wired and wireless charging with a compact design that's ideal for everyday commuting.
Factors to consider when buying a power bank
- Battery capacity: Choose a power bank with more than 10,000mAh if you need to charge your phone multiple times during the day.
- Fast charging support: Look for support for technologies like PD or Quick Charge for faster charging of compatible devices.
- Port selection: Multiple USB A and USB C ports allow you to charge more than one device at the same time.
- Portability: A compact and lightweight design is easier to carry during daily travel without adding too much weight.
- Safety features: Choose a model with protection against overheating, overcharging, short circuits and excessive current.
Top 3 features of best power banks
|Power bank
|Battery Capacity
|Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|DailyObjects Loop Qi2
|10,000mAh
|20W
|USB C, Qi2 Wireless
|Ambrane MiniCharge 20
|20,000mAh
|22.5W
|USB C, USB A
|boAt EnergyShroom PB401
|20,000mAh
|22.5W
|USB C, USB A
|Spigen ArcPack
|10,000mAh
|20W
|USB C, Wireless
|Portronics Luxcell Uno 10K
|10,000mAh
|22.5W
|USB C, USB A
|Portronics Aero 10
|10,000mAh
|20W
|USB C
|GOBOULT Mustang Ampvault V10
|10,000mAh
|Fast Charging
|USB C, Wireless
The research and expertise
I have been covering consumer technology for years, and power banks are among the accessories I regularly compare and recommend. For this buying guide, I evaluated power banks based on battery capacity, charging speed, portability, safety features, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these power banks to help buyers choose the right option for their needs.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More