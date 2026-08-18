‘30 minutes for 2 km’: Bengaluru man vents over traffic, questions life in big cities

Bengaluru’s traffic woes have once again sparked discussion online after a man shared his frustration while being stuck in slow-moving traffic on Sarjapur Main Road. The commuter claimed his navigation app showed an estimated travel time of 34 minutes for a distance of barely two to three kilometres, prompting him to question whether spending hours every day on the road was worth it. A Bengaluru man urged people from small towns to stay back after sharing his frustration over the city’s traffic chaos. (Instagram/chotimuh_badibaatein)

Taking to Instagram, Tridev Agarwal posted a video from inside his car as he navigated heavy traffic in Bengaluru. The clip begins with a glimpse of his navigation display, showing the lengthy travel time despite the relatively short distance remaining.

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‘You’ll spend 4 hours right here’ Expressing his frustration over the daily commute, Agarwal said such delays had become normal on Sarjapur Main Road and pointed out how much time office-goers could end up losing to traffic every day.

“How much time is it showing? 34 minutes. And this is normal. This is the state of Sarjapur Main Road. 2 hours while going to the office, 2 hours after coming back from the office... you'll spend 4 hours right here. Just think about it... you have a limited life, right? In that limited life, you are doing this. If you are in your hometown, if you're from a small town—bro, stay there, man. Don't come to Bangalore, Delhi, Pune... don't go, man, don't go. There is no point. All of this is just for show, it's all fake. A person gets completely exhausted here,” he said in the video.

His remarks touched upon a familiar concern for many professionals living in major Indian cities, where long commuting times can take up a significant part of the day.

Text overlaid on the video read, “30 minutes for 2 km”.

Watch the clip here: