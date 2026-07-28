'Queen' Kaitlan Collins smiles and claps back after Trump's WHCD jab; Dylan Mulvaney backs her up

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins has responded to President Donald Trump’s remarks about her during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), saying she was “not surprised” by the personal attacks. Speaking on The Daily Show, Collins said Trump's criticism reflected interactions she has experienced while covering him for nearly a decade. Kaitlan Collins arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

During Friday’s rescheduled WHCD, Trump singled out Collins while criticizing CNN and several journalists. He joked that she should “smile more” and compared her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The president also questioned an award Collins received for her reporting, claiming it was based on “fake” coverage.

Also read: Did WHCD security fail again? Report reveals alleged gaps after April shooting scare

‘I was not surprised,’ says Kaitlan Collins Collins stated that she was not caught off guard by Trump's comments when she appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. “I was not surprised when he insulted me. That happens pretty regularly inside the Oval Office. This is just a bigger venue where it was happening,” Collins said.

She noted that she has covered Trump for nearly 10 years and has listened to almost every public speech he has delivered during that period.

Collins also remarked that she found the audience's reaction notable.

“I was struck by how quiet the room was,” she said, referring to the venue, which included many of Trump's allies and advisers.

The CNN journalist stressed that she does not tailor her reporting to any political audience. “I want anyone, from my family in Alabama to people in the White House, to hear that answer or hear that question and think, ‘What is the answer to that?’”

Collins also said she does not want such moments to become personal battles with the president. She added, “It's really not about me, and I don't want it to be about my reaction. ... In those moments it's important to put the reminder back on the work, on the question, and on the non-answers that we get.”

When Stewart joked that Trump's advice amounted to telling her to “smile more,” Collins smiled directly at the camera as the audience on the show erupted into a wave of applause.