After objections, Punjab labour board drops voter ID, caste fields from online registration portal

Amid objections from labour unions and rights activists, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board on Monday removed fields seeking voter identity cards and caste certificates from its online registration portal. Under the labour codes, a construction worker is required to submit only an Aadhaar card and a self-declaration certifying 90 days of construction work to register with the labour welfare board.

The move comes a day after labour rights groups had warned that the additional document requirements would disproportionately affect migrant workers from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, many of whom do not possess Punjab voter identity cards, thereby creating fresh barriers to accessing welfare benefits.

Activists had alleged that workers approaching Seva Kendras for fresh registration and renewal of construction worker cards were being asked to submit voter ID cards and caste certificates, neither of which is required under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ welfare laws.

Under the labour codes, a construction worker is required to submit only an Aadhaar card and a self-declaration certifying 90 days of construction work to register with the labour welfare board.

Labour unions and activists also cited the Supreme Court’s June 2021 directions asking all states to facilitate registration of migrant workers so they could avail themselves of welfare schemes.

Labour rights activist Vijay Waia welcomed the decision but questioned why the additional document fields had been introduced in the first place.

“The government has been forced to roll back the move after objections from labour unions and activists. Such unnecessary documentation would have discouraged migrant workers from registering and deprived them of welfare benefits,” he said.

Principal Secretary, Labour, Manvesh Sidhu said that the voter ID and caste certificate were optional fields on the portal managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

“It is optional fields as per NIC, which is handling the portal. Registration forms can be submitted without these documents,” Sidhu said.