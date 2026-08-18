Gurgaon employee on the fence about leaving ₹16.5 LPA job for ₹4 lakh pay hike
An X user has explained why his cousin, working at American Express in Gurgaon, is on the fence about leaving her job despite being offered a better salary.
An X user has explained why his cousin, working at American Express in Gurgaon, is on the fence about leaving her job despite being offered a better salary and title. Amit Arora shared a post explaining the various reasons why his cousin is confused about staying at Amex, where she is earning ₹16.5 lakh per annum with eight years of experience.
“My cousin sister with 8 YOE in recruitment and currently works at American Express in Gurgaon,” he said, adding that her salary is ₹16.5 lakh per annum.
Arora explained that Alvarez & Marsal recently approached his cousin with an offer of ₹20.5 lakh per annum. However, she is uncertain about leaving her “comfortable” job at Amex.
The dilemma
According to Arora, everyone told his cousin to take up the offer from Alvarez & Marsal since it offers a ₹4 lakh hike on her current CTC and a better designation — she would get the title of Senior Associate.
However, his cousin has several reasons to stay on at Amex. For one, the company gives her excellent work-life balance. For another, she has supportive managers.
At American Express, she also gets “Very little daily pressure, a flexible office routine and a relatively stable environment,” he explained.
There are also downsides to her current role, he added. Arora explained that his cousin has “been at the same level for a while, and moving up would likely require an internal switch or waiting for the right opportunity.”
The offer from A&M
The offer she got from A&M would give her a ₹4 lakh hike on her current salary, along with better career prospects.
However, she has no idea whether the job, if she were to take it up, could match the work-life balance she currently enjoys.
“But she doesn’t know what the new environment will actually be like. More pressure? Longer hours? Different management culture?” he said.
Add to that is the constant fear of layoffs which has the Gurgaon woman wondering whether she should quit a stable job for just a ₹4 lakh pay raise.
“So her dilemma isn’t really: Which company pays more?” Arora explained. “It’s: Do I protect the comfort I’ve built, or take a calculated risk for faster career growth?”
Post sparks conversation
He ended his post by asking X users what they would do in her position.
“A ₹4L hike isn't worth trading peace of mind for, but staying stuck in a comfortable routine for too long is often the costliest career risk of all,” wrote one X user.
“Not worth losing good work life balance for that small hike,” another agreed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More