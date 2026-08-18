Gurgaon employee on the fence about leaving ₹16.5 LPA job for ₹4 lakh pay hike

An X user has explained why his cousin, working at American Express in Gurgaon, is on the fence about leaving her job despite being offered a better salary and title. Amit Arora shared a post explaining the various reasons why his cousin is confused about staying at Amex, where she is earning ₹16.5 lakh per annum with eight years of experience. The employee weighed the pros and cons of switching for a ₹4 lakh hike. (Representative Image)

“My cousin sister with 8 YOE in recruitment and currently works at American Express in Gurgaon,” he said, adding that her salary is ₹16.5 lakh per annum.

Arora explained that Alvarez & Marsal recently approached his cousin with an offer of ₹20.5 lakh per annum. However, she is uncertain about leaving her “comfortable” job at Amex.

The dilemma According to Arora, everyone told his cousin to take up the offer from Alvarez & Marsal since it offers a ₹4 lakh hike on her current CTC and a better designation — she would get the title of Senior Associate.

However, his cousin has several reasons to stay on at Amex. For one, the company gives her excellent work-life balance. For another, she has supportive managers.

At American Express, she also gets “Very little daily pressure, a flexible office routine and a relatively stable environment,” he explained.

There are also downsides to her current role, he added. Arora explained that his cousin has “been at the same level for a while, and moving up would likely require an internal switch or waiting for the right opportunity.”