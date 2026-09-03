Janmashtami 2026: When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 4 or 5? Know shubh muhurat, ashtami tithi, city wise timings
Janmashtami 2026: Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4, marking the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
Janmashtami 2026: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated annually by devotees of Lord Krishna. The day commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This time, there is no confusion about the festival date. Let's find out the correct date, shubh muhurat, and more about the festival:
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Janmashtami 2026: When is Krishna Janmashtami?
According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Bhadrapada month. This year, it will be the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It falls on Friday, September 4, 2026.
Devotees who observe a fast on Janmashtami should have only a single meal before Janmashtami. On the fasting day, devotees take a sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and break it the next day, when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Some devotees break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi is over.
Janmashtami 2026: Shubh muhurat and important timings
According to Drik Panchang, here are some of the important timings you should know on the day of the Janmashtami celebrations:
Nishita puja time - 11:59 PM to 12:45 AM, September 5
Dahi Handi on Saturday, September 5
Vrat parana time - after 06:01 AM, September 5
On parana day Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra get over before Sunrise
Parana time - after 12:45 AM, September 5
Midnight moment - 12:22 AM, September 5
Chandrodaya moment - 11:24 PM Krishna Dashami
Ashtami Tithi begins - 2:25 AM on September 4, 2026
Ashtami Tithi ends - 12:13 AM on September 5, 2026
Rohini Nakshatra begins - 12:29 AM on September 4, 2026
Rohini Nakshatra ends - 11:04 PM on September 4, 2026
Janmashtami 2026: City wise Janmashtami muhurat
Here is the Krishna Janmashtami muhurat in other cities, according to Drik Panchang:
12:10 AM to 12:57 AM, September 5 - Pune
11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, September 5 - New Delhi
11:45 PM to 12:31 AM, September 5 - Chennai
12:03 AM to 12:49 AM, September 5 - Jaipur
11:52 PM to 12:38 AM, September 5 - Hyderabad
11:58 PM to 12:44 AM, September 5 - Gurgaon
11:59 PM to 12:45 AM, September 5 - Chandigarh
11:13 PM to 11:59 PM - Kolkata
12:14 AM to 01:01 AM, September 5 - Mumbai
11:55 PM to 12:42 AM, September 5 - Bengaluru
12:16 AM to 01:02 AM, September 5 - Ahmedabad
11:57 PM to 12:42 AM, September 5 - Noida
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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