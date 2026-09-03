Founder says ‘Seth’ mentality is holding back Indian firms, compares them to Chinese companies

The Mumbai-based founder of Up and Run has reflected on the differences between Indian and Chinese companies in a recent social media post. Chanakya Shah said a visit to a trade show in Bangkok made him realise how differently Chinese and Indian teams approach business. Chanakya Shah compared Indian and Chinese companies after visiting a trade show in Bangkok. (X/@ChanakyaShah)

While the Chinese stalls at the trade show actively reached out to him to pitch their products, Shah says that Indian teams sat and waited for him to approach them. Taking this example, he claimed that ego stands in the way of success for Indian entrepreneurs.

Chinese vs Indian teams “At Vitafoods Bangkok. Walked past 40 stalls today. Every single Chinese company pitched me, hard. Not one Indian stall even said hi,” Chanakya Shah posted on X.

Vitafoods is a nutraceutical trade show that is currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shah said that visiting the trade show made him realise how hard Chinese companies hustle to sell their products. They don’t let language barriers stand in the way of business either.

“Chinese teams are up, out, grabbing you, selling like their life depends on it. They don’t care about their English, they hustle and want to do business,” he wrote.

By contrast, Indian teams are lacking in enthusiasm. Shah called it the “Seth mentality” that plagues Indian businesses.

“Indian stalls? Sitting in chairs, waiting for you to come to them. Like the world owes them the respect first. God knows what’s this “Seth” mentality man,” the founder of Up and Run posted on X.