Founder says ‘Seth’ mentality is holding back Indian firms, compares them to Chinese companies
The Mumbai-based founder of Up and Run has reflected on the differences between Indian and Chinese companies in a recent social media post.
The Mumbai-based founder of Up and Run has reflected on the differences between Indian and Chinese companies in a recent social media post. Chanakya Shah said a visit to a trade show in Bangkok made him realise how differently Chinese and Indian teams approach business.
While the Chinese stalls at the trade show actively reached out to him to pitch their products, Shah says that Indian teams sat and waited for him to approach them. Taking this example, he claimed that ego stands in the way of success for Indian entrepreneurs.
Chinese vs Indian teams
“At Vitafoods Bangkok. Walked past 40 stalls today. Every single Chinese company pitched me, hard. Not one Indian stall even said hi,” Chanakya Shah posted on X.
Vitafoods is a nutraceutical trade show that is currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand.
Shah said that visiting the trade show made him realise how hard Chinese companies hustle to sell their products. They don’t let language barriers stand in the way of business either.
“Chinese teams are up, out, grabbing you, selling like their life depends on it. They don’t care about their English, they hustle and want to do business,” he wrote.
By contrast, Indian teams are lacking in enthusiasm. Shah called it the “Seth mentality” that plagues Indian businesses.
“Indian stalls? Sitting in chairs, waiting for you to come to them. Like the world owes them the respect first. God knows what’s this “Seth” mentality man,” the founder of Up and Run posted on X.
He ended his post by saying that Indian products may outshine Chinese ones in terms quality, but marketing is equally important to sell them.
“Our products could most likely be cleaner, cheaper and better. But quality doesn’t sell itself when you prefer to sit on your chair all day,” he wrote.
Shah concluded by saying that Indian businesses need to set their ego aside and market more aggressively.
“Ego isn’t a marketing strategy. We need to get off the chair,” he concluded.
Post sparks discussion
The post sparked a discussion on Indian businesses vs their foreign counterparts.
“Indian exhibitors show the least hustle in our field. They don't network, hardly stay back for any evening receptions and are never seen taking out any potential customer for an evening dinner after exhibition hours. They are very content eating home food in their hotel rooms,” one X user commented.
“I will tell you what happens. It depends on the customer they are expecting. For Chinese you are foreign customer so they will attend you. For India you are a local customer and they are looking for foreign customers. They have specially told to attend foreign customers,” another user, named Anshul Garg, argued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More