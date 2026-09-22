India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 5: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker headline medal hunt on September 23

India will have a packed programme at the Asian Games 2026 on September 23, with medal events in shooting and weightlifting accompanied by a men’s badminton semifinal against China, women’s hockey action and potentially deep runs in fencing, soft tennis and esports. Mirabai Chanu will carry India's hopes. (AFP)

The day begins as early as 5:30am IST, when Jay Meena plays his men’s singles soft tennis quarterfinal and India’s men’s sepaktakraw team faces the Philippines. Rowing, shooting, canoe sprint, table tennis and fencing then take over the morning programme before several of India’s biggest events arrive later in the day.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh will be involved in the women’s air pistol qualification from 6:15am, with the individual final scheduled for 9am. Mirabai Chanu will then compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10am, while India will also have possible medal opportunities in both the men’s and women’s skeet competitions.