Gurgaon couple breaks down ₹1.2 lakh monthly expenses: ' ₹36,000 rent for 3 BHK, ₹25,000 on groceries'
A Gurgaon couple shared a detailed breakdown of how they spent ₹1.2 lakh in August, offering a glimpse into their monthly budget.
The cost of living in Gurgaon can add up quickly, particularly for couples managing rent, groceries, commuting, eating out and other monthly expenses. A Gurgaon couple has now shared a detailed breakdown of how they spent ₹1.2 lakh in August, offering a glimpse into their monthly budget.
Taking to Instagram, Mohit and Jyotsna, a couple in their 30s, shared the breakdown in a video titled, “How much we spent as a married couple (in our 30s) living in Gurgaon in August!”
In the clip, the couple revealed that they spend ₹36,000 on rent and maintenance for their 3 BHK home. Their house help costs ₹6,000 a month and includes cooking, cleaning and kitchen work. They spend another ₹3,500 on Wi-Fi and mobile bills, while their combined OTT and music subscriptions cost ₹2,000.
They shared that their groceries and essentials account for ₹25,000 of their monthly expenses. They also spend around ₹3,000 on their dog, including his food and supplements.
For eating out, the couple said that they usually go out on weekends for coffee and food, spending around ₹15,000 a month. Food delivery and ordering in costs them another ₹3,000.
The duo shared that they do not own a car. They spend ₹5,000 on bike fuel and cabs for travelling around Delhi and Gurgaon, while their office commute is “absolutely free”. Their monthly grooming expenses come to ₹5,000, while they spend another ₹10,000 on home and wellness.
The couple clarified that the ₹1.2 lakh figure does not include all of their income. They also set aside a certain amount for investments, while the money remaining from their individual salaries is kept by each of them for personal expenses.
“Total August spend is ₹1.2 lakh for two in Gurgaon. Ridiculous or reasonable?” the couple asked viewers.
(Also Read: ‘I’m getting the Venice experience’: Gurgaon founder slams flooded roads after an hour of rain)
Social media reactions
The video sparked discussion on Instagram, particularly over the couple’s rent and house-help expenses.
“Rent is really good. Like really good,” one user commented.
“6000/- for cleaning , kitchen and cooking . How’s is it even possible in any corner of world , forget Ggn,” wrote another.
“1.2 lac for a couple in ggn is real thrift! I honestly don’t believe you, but if you’re being honest, then full respect,” said a third user.
“3 bhk.. 36K including maintenance.. where do you guys live, man? Its difficult to find a 2 bhk in this city in that budget.!” commented one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More