Gurgaon couple breaks down ₹1.2 lakh monthly expenses: ' ₹36,000 rent for 3 BHK, ₹25,000 on groceries'

The cost of living in Gurgaon can add up quickly, particularly for couples managing rent, groceries, commuting, eating out and other monthly expenses. A Gurgaon couple has now shared a detailed breakdown of how they spent ₹1.2 lakh in August, offering a glimpse into their monthly budget. The Gurgaon couple clarified that the ₹1.2 lakh figure does not include all of their income. (Representational image)

Taking to Instagram, Mohit and Jyotsna, a couple in their 30s, shared the breakdown in a video titled, “How much we spent as a married couple (in our 30s) living in Gurgaon in August!”

In the clip, the couple revealed that they spend ₹36,000 on rent and maintenance for their 3 BHK home. Their house help costs ₹6,000 a month and includes cooking, cleaning and kitchen work. They spend another ₹3,500 on Wi-Fi and mobile bills, while their combined OTT and music subscriptions cost ₹2,000.

They shared that their groceries and essentials account for ₹25,000 of their monthly expenses. They also spend around ₹3,000 on their dog, including his food and supplements.

For eating out, the couple said that they usually go out on weekends for coffee and food, spending around ₹15,000 a month. Food delivery and ordering in costs them another ₹3,000.

The duo shared that they do not own a car. They spend ₹5,000 on bike fuel and cabs for travelling around Delhi and Gurgaon, while their office commute is “absolutely free”. Their monthly grooming expenses come to ₹5,000, while they spend another ₹10,000 on home and wellness.

The couple clarified that the ₹1.2 lakh figure does not include all of their income. They also set aside a certain amount for investments, while the money remaining from their individual salaries is kept by each of them for personal expenses.

“Total August spend is ₹1.2 lakh for two in Gurgaon. Ridiculous or reasonable?” the couple asked viewers.