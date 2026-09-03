PM Narendra Modi praises the goodness of the ‘Indian avocados’: Here's why you should include it in your diet

PM Modi highlighted that in the past, hardly anyone knew about this fruit; both its value and demand were low. However, today, it is frequently seen on dining tables and is becoming a favourite in the health and premium markets.

On September 2, Narendra Modi posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Indian avocados are clearly getting more popular.” In the clip, he highlighted how avocados are becoming popular nowadays.

Avocado has been gaining popularity over the past few years. You will see it on toast, as a dip or in various other dishes, both in restaurants and at home. Now, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is championing it too for its nutrients and how it is benefiting the farmers in India.

Health benefits of avocado In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dietician and nutritionist Dr Poonam Duneja shared the various health benefits this fruit carries. According to her, avocados are a bit like one of the finest fruits ever assembled by mother nature. They’re not only delicious but also a fabulous, nutritious symphony of components that combine to create a nourishing, satisfying feeling.

Listing the various benefits this fruit possesses, Dr Duneja said, “It is rich in antioxidants, lycopene and beta-carotene. Moreover, a compound derived from avocado, avocatin B, can help kill leukaemia cells. They also reduce the risk of heart disease, improve satiety levels, may boost brain health and memory, prevent neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and also keep your eyes healthy as you age.”

Avocado is helping the farmers, too Giving an example of a farmer, Mr Varadaraj from Kharpa in Andhra Pradesh, the PM pointed out in the video that growing Indian avocado is also benefiting our farmers. He added, “He (Mr Varadaraj) had been cultivating tomatoes and bananas on his farm for years. One day, he saw an avocado crop at a friend's farm. He subsequently gathered information about it on YouTube and has since produced around four tons of avocados. Today, he supplies them directly to local shops. Thanks to this new crop, scientific advice, and direct marketing, the earnings from his small farm have been completely transformed.”

According to PM Modi, when we think of avocado, we generally imagine cities and restaurants. Yet, through this very fruit, farmers have discovered a new recipe for earning an income. “In other words, avocados grown in our own country are enhancing the taste of your toast while simultaneously boosting farmers' earnings,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.