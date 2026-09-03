Kareena Kapoor regrets dropping out of school after class XI for films: ‘Have pushed my boys to finish their education’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has often spoken candidly about choosing films over education when she entered the industry as a teenager. Years later, the actor admits that not completing her studies remains one of her regrets. She says the experience is also one of the reasons UNICEF’s work towards girls’ education in India is particularly close to her heart. Kareena Kapoor says she wants her sons to complete their education before following their heart.

Kareena Kapoor regrets not completing her education Speaking about leaving education after Class XI to pursue acting, Kareena told podcaster Hanuman Dass, “I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class XI. I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart.”

She added that, because she regrets leaving her education midway, she wants her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to complete their education before pursuing their passions.

“Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts. When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said.

Kareena has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014 and has advocated for girls’ education, gender equality and children’s access to quality education.