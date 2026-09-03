Kareena Kapoor regrets dropping out of school after class XI for films: ‘Have pushed my boys to finish their education’
Kareena Kapoor reflected on her decision to prioritise acting over education, regretting not completing her studies.
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has often spoken candidly about choosing films over education when she entered the industry as a teenager. Years later, the actor admits that not completing her studies remains one of her regrets. She says the experience is also one of the reasons UNICEF’s work towards girls’ education in India is particularly close to her heart.
Kareena Kapoor regrets not completing her education
Speaking about leaving education after Class XI to pursue acting, Kareena told podcaster Hanuman Dass, “I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class XI. I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart.”
She added that, because she regrets leaving her education midway, she wants her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to complete their education before pursuing their passions.
“Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts. When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said.
Kareena has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014 and has advocated for girls’ education, gender equality and children’s access to quality education.
Kareena Kapoor's Bollywood debut
Kareena made her Bollywood debut with J.P. Dutta's Refugee, which was released on June 30, 2000, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She was 19 when the film was shot and turned 20 shortly after its release. The film marked the debut of both Kareena and Abhishek and was among the most anticipated launches of the year, given their Kapoor and Bachchan family legacies. Both actors have since established themselves as successful stars in Bollywood.
About Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film
Kareena is all set to feature in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra. The crime thriller stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, respectively. The film is inspired by true events.
Co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors. In an earlier interaction, Meghna's father and lyricist Gulzar had confirmed that the film has no songs. Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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