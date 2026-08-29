Inside the Ali Khan-Kemmu Raksha Bandhan celebrations: Sara, Inaaya tie rakhis to brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh
The Ali Khan-Kemmu families celebrated Raksha Bandhan, sharing joyful photos on social media. Sara, Soha, and others showcased festive moments.
Celebrities, they are just like us… sometimes. The Ali Khan-Kemmu families have shared photo dumps from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Friday, on social media. The photos show the entire family coming together once again for the festival that celebrates the bonds between siblings.
Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her rakhi celebrations with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and half-brothers Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. All four of them are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan. Sara's post read, “Happiest Rakhi.” The first photo in her carousel showed Sara at their home mandir with Ibrahim, who gave a peck on the cheek. More photos show her with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her brothers. Step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and aunts Saba and Soha Ali Khan also joined them for photos.
A picture showed Sara and Inaaya tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists.
Deep Dive
Photos from Soha Ali Khan's album
Soha also shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram, with her brother Saif Ali Khan. “To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for - happy #rakshabandhan,” she wrote. The photos also showed Inaaya tying rakhis to their home staff and even their dog.
Comments on the family's post were sweet. Soha's elder sister Saba, who was also part of the celebrations, wrote in a comment, “Love you sis 😘 And Bhai too! ❤️ To all those who made it special... Happy Rakhi!” A person commented, “Oh to have a brother like Saif and Ibrahim …. Blessings.” Another wrote, “Happiest Rakhi to the cutest siblings.”
Saif Ali Khan was first married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he had kids Sara and Ibrahim. He split with her and later married Kareena Kapoor, with whom he had sons Taimur and Jehangir. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and has daughter Inaaya with him. Saba is unmarried. All three of them are the children of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore.
Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. It is a thriller film, slated for release next week. Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. Kunal will be seen with Priety Zinta in Vibe.
About Raksha Bandhan
The festival of Raksha Bandhan holds special significance across India as sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. Brothers, in turn, traditionally promise to protect and support their sisters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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