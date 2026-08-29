Inside the Ali Khan-Kemmu Raksha Bandhan celebrations: Sara, Inaaya tie rakhis to brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Celebrities, they are just like us… sometimes. The Ali Khan-Kemmu families have shared photo dumps from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Friday, on social media. The photos show the entire family coming together once again for the festival that celebrates the bonds between siblings. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their brothers and cousin.

Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her rakhi celebrations with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and half-brothers Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. All four of them are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan. Sara's post read, “Happiest Rakhi.” The first photo in her carousel showed Sara at their home mandir with Ibrahim, who gave a peck on the cheek. More photos show her with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her brothers. Step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and aunts Saba and Soha Ali Khan also joined them for photos.

A picture showed Sara and Inaaya tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists.