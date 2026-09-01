Kareena Kapoor reacts to Daayra's box office clash with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's VIBE: ‘Gold mere ghar pe hi aayega’
Kareena Kapoor's upcoming thriller Daayra is releasing on the same day as brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's comedy VIBE.
Actor Kareena Kapoor is showing a different side to herself in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, which releases in theatres later this month, will clash with the comedy VIBE, starring Kareena's brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu. At Daayra's trailer launch on Monday, the actor opened up about this parivarik box-office clash.
Kareena on Daayra vs VIBE clash
When asked to comment on the clash at the Daayra event on Monday, Kareena said, “Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry. No one does his comic timing like Kunal. And I think there is space in cinemas for two great films. They're both wonderful films, and I know that the film is going to do well. Both are going to do well, it's going to be fun, I know that it (VIBE) is a great film, very fun and good comedy, and people will see a different side of Kunal.”
Kareena also added a light-hearted family touch while expressing her hope that both projects succeed at the box office. “Gold mere ghar pe hi aayega to I am happy. Dono picture chalengi to. (And the gold will come to our home only, so I will be very happy if both films do well). So why not? I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well,” she said.
Deep Dive
Both films are scheduled to release on September 18, setting up an interesting box-office face-off.
About Daayra and VIBE
Helmed by Meghna Gulzar , Daayra stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is “inspired by true events.” Daayra unfolds in the “aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion.”
“As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong,” read a press note.
VIBE, on the other hand, is a light-hearted film that follows two close friends whose simple lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a fast-paced situation that tests their friendship and ability to survive. Kunal Kemmu has written and directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir.
The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films. VIBE is an Amazon MGM Studios film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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