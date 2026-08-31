Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor probes Prithviraj's encounter killings as Meghna Gulzar explores law vs justice

Kareena Kapoor will soon be back on the big screen. The makers of her upcoming film Daayra unveiled the film's trailer on Monday. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is inspired by true events and explores the complex relationship between crime, justice and punishment. Daayra stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Daayra trailer Daayra is a crime thriller that stars Kareena and Prithviraj as cops, DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. The film is inspired by true events and sees Prithviraj's character dealing with a gang rape case. The trailer opens with a distressed woman looking for her daughter. Other glimpses show Prithviraj taking the accused juveniles to an isolated location and shooting them, showing it as an encounter later.

Kareena then enters the frame and questions Prithviraj about three other encounters he carried out in the past in self-defence. This sets Kareena's investigation into motion as she probes the encounter and Prithviraj's fight against the criminals accused of committing the heinous crime of gang rape.

The investigation is done, crime scene is recreated, and Prithviraj is warned. However, he remains unbothered, saying, "Again a family has lost their daughter." Kareena points out that one of the accused was going to turn 17.