Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for ‘tigress’ Meghna Gulzar, calls Daayra ‘one of my most special films’

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Saturday (December 13). The filmmaker, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, received a heartfelt birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor on social media. Kareena shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s set and expressed her admiration for Meghna, while also opening up about her experience of working with the director. Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet wish for Meghna Gulzar on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for Meghna Gulzar

On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures that offered a glimpse into the moments behind the camera while working with Meghna on the sets of Daayra. The images show Meghna directing Kareena as the actor attentively follows her guidance. Alongside the pictures, Kareena wrote, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less… Daayra is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever-so-sharp Meghna Gulzar… and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting…”

She further added, “To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts… What an honour to be directed by you, director sahiba. But on this journey, I have discovered such a wonderful soul. On your big day, I wish you nothing but the best and can’t wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra. Happy birthday, you tigress. So grateful our paths crossed.”

About Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of renowned screenwriter and lyricist Gulzar and veteran actor Raakhee. She began her career by assisting her father and made her debut as a screenwriter with his 1999 directorial Hu Tu Tu. Meghna later turned independent filmmaker with her first directorial venture, Filhaal… (2002). While the film was appreciated, it did not perform well at the box office. Her subsequent films, Just Married and Dus Kahaniyaan, also failed to make a significant impact commercially.

In 2015, she returned to direction after an eight-year sabbatical with Talvar, which received critical acclaim and brought her widespread recognition, despite being only a moderate box office success. Her 2018 film Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, emerged as a massive hit, collecting ₹195 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹37 crore. Her most recent release was Sam Bahadur (2024).

About Daayra

Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 68th film and Meghna Gulzar’s reunion with Junglee Pictures. The crime drama also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role. The film delves into the pulse of society as it confronts topical and disturbing realities, exploring the age-old paradox of crime, punishment and justice. Currently in production, Daayra is expected to release in 2026.