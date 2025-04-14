Kareena Kapoor announces Daayra with 'dream team' Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meghna Gulzar; fans call it ‘GOAT combination’

Kareena Kapoor calls Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar her dream team

On April 14, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with Prithviraj and filmmaker Meghna to officially announce the film. In one of the photos, Kareena and Prithviraj can be seen exchanging intense looks, while in the other, the trio are seen smiling. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra❤️ let’s do this ⭐️❤️🌈."

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One wrote, "Both my favourites." Another commented, "This is going to be something interesting." One fan wrote, "Can't wait to witness this!!!!" while another exclaimed, "GOAT combination!"

About Daayra

Meghna, known for delivering films such as Raazi and Talvar, reunites with Junglee Pictures for the third time for Daayra. The crime drama features Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles. The film taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today and explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. Daayra marks Meghna’s next directorial venture after Sam Bahadur (2023). Co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna, the film is currently in pre-production.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also spoke about the film, saying, “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses. Working with Meghna Gulzar’s vision, Junglee Pictures, and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is a story that is one of a kind and digs deep into societal norms, and the world of crime and punishment that unfolds.”

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar added, “Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that guide us. With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white was both challenging and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further! It’s always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling.”