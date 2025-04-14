Kareena Kapoor turns back the clock as she dances to Chammak Challo, fans can't stop making 'it's Arjun Rampal' joke

It's been close to 14 years since the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Ra.One but anyone in attendance at an event in Dubai on Sunday could be fooled into believing it was just yesterday. At the event, Kareena turned back the clock as she grooved to the hit track Chammak Challo from the film, bringing out her moves and rhythm quite effortlessly and flooring the fans in the process. Kareena Kapoor dancing to Chammak Challo at a recent event.

Kareena dances to Chammak Challo

Videos from the event organised by a jewellery brand in Dubai were widely shared on social media on Sunday night and Monday morning. The short clips show Kareena take to the stage along with the emcee. At the audience's insistence, she dances to Chammak Challo, doing the hook step. Fans commented on how Kareena was defying age. "She is ageing like fine wine," read one comment. Another said, “It seems not a day has passed. She still looks and moves the same.”

But it's Arjun Rampal, says the internet

Chammak Challo was a dance number composed by Vishal-Shekhar and performed by Akon in his Bollywood debut. Hamsika Iyer and Blaaze also lent their vocals to the song. The track was picturised on Kareena and Shah Rukh. However, in the film, it was Arjun Rampal's antagonist Ra.One, disguised as Kareena, who was dancing in the song. Many fans had 'inside jokes' about that trivia. One tweeted, "But it's Arjun Rampal, right?" Another quipped, "15 years but Arjun Rampal has still got it."

About Ra.One

Ra.One was directed by Anubhav Sinha and featured both Shah Rukh and Arjun as video game androids come to life. The film, one of the most expensive Indian films made at the time, grossed ₹207 crore at the box office. Even though it was a success, many felt the film did not live up to its potential.

Kareena's recent work

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in 2024. The action entertainer also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.