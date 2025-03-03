Kareena Kapoor scolds Jeh for not holding hands during outing, fans defend her: ‘She’s just being a mum’

While some might have misinterpreted her actions, fans have come out in support of Kareena, acknowledging that her reaction stems from a place of concern and a desire to ensure her children's safety.

Kareena scolds Jeh

On Sunday, Kareena was spotted on a day out with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The mother was chaperoning her kids as they spent the day with their school friends and teachers.

Several videos from Kareena's outing have been circulating on social media, offering a glimpse into her day out with Taimur and Jeh. In the clips, Kareena is seen dressed in a red shirt paired with pants, as she takes charge of ensuring everything is in order. She is seen getting a lowdown on the arrangements and checking to ensure her children's safety.

One video shows Kareena scolding Jeh after he breaks free from his guardian's grasp and rushes to her side. In the brief exchange, Kareena firmly reminds him, "I said 'hold your hand'".

Fans defend her

Kareena's fans have come out in her defense, praising her for being a responsible and caring mother.

“She’s being a mum? What’s news about this. Work harder,” one wrote, with another sharing, “If she is strict then problem and if she is not strict you say kareena should be a little strict to taimur what the problem let them to live there lives plz requesting you to give them some privacy”.

“She is his mom don't preach,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Ha toh kya kare bhagne de bache ko sadak par..chot lagne de usei (So, what should she do? Let them get hurt)”.

Kareena asks photographers to not click her kids

In January, Saif was stabbed six times at their Bandra residence during a burglary attempt. An arrest has been made in the case, and the actor had to undergo surgeries for knife wounds on his neck and back. Following the incident, the couple has been requesting paparazzi not to click their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Saif and Kareena released a statement asking paparazzi and media outlets to refrain from clicking their children and not to gather outside their home, citing security concerns. However, the couple consented to be clicked when they attend events.