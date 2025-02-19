Kareena Kapoor ‘puts negativity behind’ after attack on Saif Ali Khan, decks up for Aadar Jain’s wedding

Kareena Kapoor is ready to party the night away with her family. The actor shared pictures on Instagram as she decked up for her cousin Aadar Jain’s mehendi function. In her caption, she made a reference to the recent, brutal attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan at their home. Kareena Kapoor is all ready to party with her family.

Kareena wrote with her post, “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy... celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all.”

The photos show her dressed in a beautiful outfit by Sabyasachi. She wore large earrings and put kohl around her eyes in her trademark style. Fans of the actor loved her new look.

Also part of the celebrations are Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, parents Randhir and Babita and cousin Ranbir Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Aadar is the youngest son of Kareena’s aunt, Rima Jain, daughter of late Raj Kapoor.